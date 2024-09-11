Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2024) - Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) www.otchiru.com, www.hirumining.com (X) $HIRU is pleased to disclose to its followers and shareholders that Company has signed a landmark agreement with Zebs Minerals Pty Limited and its subsidiary D & B Mining Pty Limited, both based in Tasmania, Australia. The agreement grants HIRU mining concession rights to the Balfour Project, located in Western Tasmania, for an initial term of 50 years. This agreement positions HIRU to explore, develop, and exploit the substantial copper resources in the region.

The agreement also includes an option to extend the concession for an additional 50 years, offering flexibility for long-term development. Furthermore, the concession can be extended on a rolling 12-month basis, ensuring continuity for HIRU's operations.

"We are excited to embark on this long-term partnership, as it provides HIRU with a unique opportunity to leverage Tasmania's rich copper resources and contribute to the global supply chain," said a spokesperson of Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) . "This is a key milestone in our growth strategy, and we look forward to unlocking the potential of the Balfour Project."

The agreement is governed by the laws of Tasmania, ensuring that all operations comply with local regulations.

In other Company news and events, we have been contacted by shareholders inquiring about certain individuals with very similar names at some of our officers and directors and their brushes with UK and USA laws. We are delighted to report back, that none of these individuals are associated with Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) not now nor in the past. We have no knowledge of these individuals' affairs and have no desire to commence any association with any of them,

More updates will follow this week including assets mine potential and similar as aforementioned.

About Hiru Corporation:

Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) is a mining company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a focus on copper and other essential metals. The company's flagship operation, the Balfour Project, is located in north-western Tasmania, Australia. Hiru is committed to ethical mining practices and is actively exploring new opportunities in resource-rich regions across the globe.

