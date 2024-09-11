Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
11.09.2024 21:02 Uhr
Ritani Introduces Gemstones

New York City jewelry brand founded in 1999 adds loose and finished gemstone jewelry to Ritani.com

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Ritani is pleased to announce that a breathtaking new selection of gemstones is now available for retail sale on Ritani.com. Shoppers can design their own engagement rings, wedding bands and fine jewelry using a selection of high-quality and responsibly sourced loose and finished gemstone jewelry in addition to natural and lab-grown diamonds.

Ritani Gemstone Jewelry

"The popularity of gemstone jewelry in both the bridal and fine fashion jewelry space is something we are excited to embrace and is a natural extension of our business," shares Ritani COO Ria Papasifakis. For now, the precious gemstones for sale include emeralds, rubies, and sapphires available in a variety of colors including blue, pink, yellow, red and more.

Pricing for loose gemstones ranges from $40 to $332,000. And finished gemstone jewelry starts at $370. Ritani will continue to source new stones and plans to add additional gemstones to the mix in the months ahead.

To browse Ritani's new gemstone collection, visit https://www.ritani.com/pages/gemstones.

ABOUT RITANI

Founded by diamond industry veterans in 1999, Ritani has been a premier destination and trusted source to purchase high-quality diamonds and handcrafted jewelry, offering a diverse collection of engagement rings, wedding bands, fine jewelry, and custom designs. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and made to order in New York by dedicated artisans. Ritani leverages unique technology to provide clients with a transparent shopping experience, featuring tools like Transparent Diamond Pricing, Virtual Gemologist, and Best Value badges, alongside over 200,000 diamond variations and gemstones in inventory. Our innovative approach combines the convenience of online shopping with personalized service, including complimentary in-store previews available in most cities across the United States. For more information, visit www.ritani.com and follow @ritani on Instagram.

Contact Information

Taylor Kelly
Senior Director of Communications
taylork@ritani.com
(347) 805-2522

SOURCE: Ritani

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
