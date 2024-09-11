SMX Public Limited Company Announces $5.35 Million Private Placement

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) (the "Company"), a pioneer in digitizing physical objects for a circular economy, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of approximately $5,350,000 million of Ordinary Shares and pre-funded and investor warrants at a price of $1.00 per Common Unit.

The offering consisted of the sale of 5,350,000 Common Units (or Pre-Funded Units), each consisting of one Ordinary Share or Pre-Funded Warrant and two (2) Series A Common Warrants, each to purchase one (1) Ordinary Share per warrant at an exercise price of $1.00, and one (1) Series B Common Warrants to purchase such number of Ordinary Shares as determined in the Series B warrant. The public offering price per Common Unit was $1.00 (or $0.9999 for each Pre-Funded Unit, which is equal to the public offering price per Common Unit to be sold in the offering minus an exercise price of $0.0001 per Pre-Funded Warrant). The Pre-Funded Warrants will be immediately exercisable subject to registration and may be exercised at any time until exercised in full. For each Pre-Funded Unit sold in the offering, the number of Common Units in the offering will be decreased on a one-for-one basis. The initial exercise price of each Series A Common Warrant is $1.00 per Ordinary Share. The Series A Common Warrants are exercisable immediately subject to registration and expire 66 months after the initial issuance date. The number of securities issuable under the Series A Common Warrant is subject to adjustment as described in more detail in the report on Form 6-K filed in connection with the offering. The initial exercise price of each Series B Common Warrant is $0.00001 per Ordinary Share. The Series B Common Warrants are exercisable immediately subject to registration. The number of securities issuable under the Series B Common Warrant is subject to adjustment as described in more detail in the report on Form 6-K filed in connection with the offering.

Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $5,350,000 million. The transaction is expected to close on or about September 12, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as lead Placement Agent for the private placement. ClearThink Securities is acting as co-Placement Agent. Dickinson Wright and Arthur Cox are acting as counsel to the Company. Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. is acting as counsel to Aegis Capital Corp.

The securities described above are being sold in a private placement transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with the investors, the Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the SEC covering the resale of the Ordinary Shares and the Shares issuable upon exercise of the pre-funded warrants and warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology.

