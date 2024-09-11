Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.: Grey Wolf Animal Health to Present at the 2024 Planet MicroCap Showcase in Vancouver

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp. (TSXV:WOLF) ("Grey Wolf" or the "Company"), a Canadian diversified animal health company, today announced that Shawn Aspden, Chair, is scheduled to present a corporate update at the Planet MicroCap Showcase in association with SmallCap Discoveries on Wednesday September 25, 2024 at 9:30am PT in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Mr. Aspden will also be available for one-on-one meetings in Vancouver, British Columbia on September 25, 2024. Investors interested in meeting with Grey Wolf during that time should contact the conference coordinator or email investors@greywolfah.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

To learn more about Planet MicroCap Showcase, visit their website at https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.

About Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.?

Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a diversified animal health ?company founded by a veterinarian to bring to market a broad portfolio of products that meets the ?unmet needs of veterinarians, clinics and pets. The Company's strategy is to in-license, acquire or develop innovative prescription and non-prescription products for commercialization in the veterinarian channel ?in Canada. For additional information, please visit: www.greywolfah.com.

For further information, please contact:? Angela Cechetto

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: investors@greywolfah.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements related to the Company's attendance at the 2024 Planet MicroCap Showcase in association with Smallcap Discoveries. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Grey Wolf Animal Health Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com