Mittwoch, 11.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
Titanium Transportation Group Inc: Titanium Transportation Group to Present at Planet Microcap Showcase: Vancouver 2024

BOLTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX:TTNM)(OTCQX:TTNMF), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, today announced that Management will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vancouver 2024, taking place between September 25 - 26, 2024 at The Fairmont Waterfront, Vancouver.

Ted Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Titanium Transportation Group is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 11:30 am PST and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 11:30 am PT

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51193

For more information, to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit the Planet MicroCap Showcase website or connect with Titanium's investor relations. For more details, visit Titanium's investor relations website at https://www.ttgi.com/investors

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 900 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,300 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium has established both asset-based and brokerage operations in Canada and the U.S. with eighteen (18) locations. Titanium is a recognized purchaser of asset-based trucking companies, having completed thirteen (13) transactions since 2011. Titanium ranked among top 500 companies in the inaugural Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2020. The Company was ranked by Canadian Business as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eleven (11) consecutive years. For three (3) consecutive years, Titanium has also been ranked one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business of Canada. Titanium is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TTNM" and "TTNMF" on the OTCQX.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Titanium's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information may relate to Titanium's future outlook and anticipated events, and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes and plans and objectives of or involving Titanium. Particularly, statements regarding future acquisitions, the availability of credit, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Titanium or the industry in which it operates are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "seek", "aim", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are dated, and relate only to events or information, as of the date of this press release. Except as specifically required by law, Titanium undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.
Ted Daniel, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer
(905) 266-3011
ted.daniel@ttgi.com
www.ttgi.com

For Investors
James Bowen
416-519-9442
James.Bowen@loderockadvisors.com

SOURCE: Titanium Transportation Group Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
