Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Dr. Amir Bajoghli and Skin & Laser Dermatology Center Offer Advanced Vitiligo Treatment Options

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center provide effective treatment options for patients with vitiligo, a skin condition characterized by white patches on various parts of the body. While non-contagious and typically painless, vitiligo profoundly affects individuals through social stigma, emotional stress, and cultural challenges, significantly impacting their quality of life.









Dr. Bajoghli and his team offer advanced treatments, including the excimer laser as well as the newly approved Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors and other non-steroidal alternatives to manage the condition and promote repigmentation.

The excimer laser emits a narrowband ultraviolet B (UVB) light, which has a wavelength of 308 nm. This targeted UVB light stimulates the melanocytes, the cells responsible for pigment production in the skin, to increase melanin synthesis.

JAK inhibitors are a class of medications increasingly recognized for their potential in treating vitiligo, particularly in stimulating the repigmentation of skin. JAK inhibitors offer a targeted approach to modulate the immune system specifically where the disruption is occurring. As with any medical therapy, it is important to thoroughly discuss the potential risks and benefits of these treatments to ensure informed decision-making.

"We understand the significant impact vitiligo has on our patients' lives, and we are committed to providing personalized treatment plans," said Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the founder of Skin & Laser Dermatology Center. "Our team stays up-to-date with the latest advancements to ensure our patients receive the most effective care possible."

Treatment is personalized based on the extent of the condition, age, and response to previous treatments. While complete restoration of skin color may not be possible, Dr. Bajoghli and his team work closely with each patient to develop a customized plan for the best possible outcomes.

Patients interested in learning more about vitiligo treatment options should schedule a consultation at Skin & Laser Dermatology Center's McLean or Woodbridge offices.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been active in the field of dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery, laser and cosmetic services for over twenty years. He regularly presents lectures to other physicians regionally and internationally, and teaches medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University School of Medicine.

About Skin & Laser Dermatology Center

Skin & Laser Dermatology Center is a premier medical and cosmetic dermatology practice with locations in McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia. Led by Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the center offers a comprehensive range of services, including treatments for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and rosacea, as well as cosmetic procedures for brown spots, wrinkles, and facial rejuvenation. The practice is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care, utilizing the latest technologies and techniques in the field of dermatology.

