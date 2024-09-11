Aristotle Promotes Michael Bolcerek to President of Integrity Division

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Aristotle, the parent company of the Integrity Identity Division, a global leader in identity, KYC, age verification and anti-fraud solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Bolcerek to president of the Integrity Division. Bolcerek has been a pivotal force in the division, serving as the senior vice president of Business Development for the past 15 years, and has successfully transformed it into a leading supplier partner for top iGaming companies worldwide.

John Aristotle Phillips, CEO of Aristotle, remarked, "Michael has taken a leadership role for our Aristotle Integrity division for many years in driving revenue growth, product development and heading up the strategic vision for the Integrity brand. His efforts have pushed the division to the forefront of the iGaming industry while also making strong market inroads into the Crypto KYC, adult age verification, and fintech sectors. Promoting Michael to president allows Integrity to drive growth into these markets and beyond."

Under Bolcerek's leadership, Aristotle has recently expanded its team, adding experienced sales and business development executives in Europe, as well as a product manager to spearhead the next growth phase. Phillips added, "We are enthusiastic about the growth of Integrity in the identity markets that we are currently leading, and we are confident in our ability to drive Integrity through the next phase and beyond. Over the last four years, we have extended our solution capabilities and created a flexible onboarding architecture and workflow. While our services remain available à la carte-from data (Integrity IDV Direct) to automated document verification (Integrity AutoDoc) to anti-fraud solutions (Integrity IdentityRep)-customers and prospects are increasingly looking for a more connected experience, and Integrity delivers that now."

This leadership transition underscores Aristotle's commitment to innovation and excellence in providing comprehensive identity solutions. The Integrity Division is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and industry leadership under Bolcerek's guidance.

Aristotle International Inc. is a pioneer in identity verification, compliance, and anti-fraud solutions, providing cutting-edge technology to a global client base. The Integrity Division, a key component of Aristotle, is recognized for its comprehensive suite of Identity, KYC, age verification, and anti-fraud products and services, trusted by leading organizations in various industries worldwide.

