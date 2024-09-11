Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
WKN: A3CTJ0 | ISIN: CA13527D1087 | Ticker-Symbol:
Canada Jetlines Ltd: Canada Jetlines Makes Voluntary Assignment into Bankruptcy Under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (Cboe CA:CJET) ("Canada Jetlines" or the "Company") announced today that it has made a voluntary assignment in bankruptcy for the benefit of its creditors pursuant to section 49 of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) ("BIA"). BDO Canada Limited will continue its appointment and act as Licensed Insolvency Trustee and realize on the Company's assets in accordance with the BIA. Dentons Canada LLP is legal counsel to the Company.

A notice of the bankruptcy and particulars of the first meeting of creditors will be sent to creditors by mail in the coming days.

Contact:
Percy Gyara
investor.relations@jetlines.ca
416.518.8314

SOURCE: Canada Jetlines Ltd



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
