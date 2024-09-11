DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 13.4% in the US by 2034 | DelveInsight

The nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market size shall grow during the forecast period (2024-2034) due to the launch of upcoming therapies and the increasing cases of NTM Infections. This market is expected to increase at a significant rate.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, nontuberculous mycobacterial infection emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into the United States.

Key Takeaways from the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for nontuberculous mycobacterial infection was found to be USD 360 million in the US in 2023.

in the US in 2023. The majority of the market share was of ARIKAYCE , with a revenue of approximately USD 223 million for refractory MAC. This figure is projected to grow further by 2034, driven by continued advancements in treatment and increasing awareness.

, with a revenue of approximately for refractory MAC. This figure is projected to grow further by 2034, driven by continued advancements in treatment and increasing awareness. According to DelveInsight's epidemiology model, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of NTM infections were approximately 108K cases in the US in 2023 which are expected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034) due to several factors.

cases in the US in 2023 which are expected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034) due to several factors. Leading nontuberculous mycobacterial infection companies such as AN2 Therapeutics, Mannkind Corporation, Spero Therapeutics, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Redhill Biopharma, and others are developing novel nontuberculous mycobacterial infection drugs that can be available in the nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market in the coming years.

The promising nontuberculous mycobacterial infection therapies in the pipeline include Epetraborole, MNKD-101 (clofazimine inhalation suspension), SPR720 (fobrepodacin), NUZYRA (omadacycline), RHB-204, and others.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Overview

Nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections are diseases caused by bacteria from the Mycobacterium genus, excluding those responsible for tuberculosis (M. tuberculosis complex) or leprosy/Hansen's disease (M. leprae). The American Lung Association notes that NTM bacteria are commonly found in soil, water, and dust around the world. In the US, Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) is the most common type of NTM bacteria, responsible for most NTM lung disease cases.

NTM lung disease can manifest in two forms based on its progression. The less aggressive form, nodular bronchiectatic disease, primarily affects older women with no smoking history, causing airway inflammation and scarring that leads to frequent respiratory infections such as bronchitis and pneumonia.

Common symptoms of NTM infection include a chronic cough, fatigue, weight loss, night sweats, shortness of breath, coughing up blood or excessive mucus, fever, and frequent respiratory infections. Risk factors for NTM infection include pre-existing lung conditions, impaired ciliary function, mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, skin or soft tissue breaches, and immunodeficiency.

Diagnosing and treating NTM infections can be challenging due to the diversity of NTM species and their varying clinical presentations. Accurate diagnosis requires a comprehensive approach that includes reviewing medical history, physical examination, imaging tests (like chest X-rays or CT scans), and microbiological testing. This testing might involve sputum cultures, bronchoscopy with bronchoalveolar lavage, or lung biopsy to identify the specific NTM species involved.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Epidemiology Segmentation

The nontuberculous mycobacterial infection epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current nontuberculous mycobacterial infection patient pool and forecasted trends for the US. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the US segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of NTM Infections

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NTM Infections

Gender-specific Cases of NTM Infections

Species-specific Cases of NTM Infection

Type-specific Cases of NTM Infections

Severity-specific Cases of NTM Infections

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Treatment Market

Treatment for NTM lung disease generally includes a mix of antibiotics chosen based on the specific NTM strain and the patient's health condition. Fluoroquinolones like ciprofloxacin, gemifloxacin, levofloxacin, moxifloxacin, and ofloxacin are often recommended. The treatment usually extends over several months to years and requires close monitoring for effectiveness and side effects. Complementary therapies such as airway clearance techniques, nutritional support, and pulmonary rehabilitation can also help manage symptoms and enhance quality of life.

ARIKAYCE is the first therapy approved by the FDA for treating MAC lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial regimen for adults with few or no other treatment options. It is a unique, inhaled formulation of amikacin, an antibiotic traditionally given intravenously, which can cause severe side effects like hearing loss, balance issues, and kidney damage. ARIKAYCE uses Insmed's PULMOVANCE liposomal technology to deliver amikacin directly to the lungs, where it is taken up by lung macrophages, targeting the infection site and providing a controlled, prolonged release while minimizing systemic exposure. It is administered once daily with the Lamira Nebulizer System from PARI Pharma GmbH. The FDA approved ARIKAYCE in January 2018 for adults with MAC lung disease who have limited treatment options.

In 2020, Insmed Incorporated reached a major achievement when ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) was added to the most recent global treatment guidelines for NTM Infections. These guidelines emphasize the importance of incorporating ARIKAYCE into standard treatment, especially for patients with MAC lung disease who have not cleared sputum cultures after at least six months of treatment.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Epetraborole: AN2 Therapeutics

MNKD-101 (clofazimine inhalation suspension): Mannkind Corporation

SPR720 (fobrepodacin): Spero Therapeutics

NUZYRA (omadacycline): Paratek Pharmaceuticals

RHB-204: Redhill Biopharma

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Dynamics

The nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of NTM infections, particularly among immunocompromised and elderly populations, has amplified the demand for diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. Advancements in molecular diagnostic technologies are also enhancing the ability to identify these infections more accurately and swiftly, further fueling market expansion. Additionally, the rising awareness of NTM infections and the subsequent emphasis on research and development for novel treatment options are contributing to market growth. Moreover, supportive government policies and increased funding for infectious disease research are playing a crucial role in advancing the market.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacterial infection, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market. One major challenge is the limited awareness and understanding of NTM infections among healthcare professionals and patients, which affects early diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, the complexity of NTM infections, which often present with symptoms similar to other diseases, complicates the development and approval of effective therapies. High development costs and lengthy clinical trials further restrict pharmaceutical companies' willingness to invest in NTM-specific treatments. Furthermore, the rarity of these infections can lead to a lack of incentive for research and development, resulting in a limited pipeline of new therapies. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact nontuberculous mycobacterial infection market growth.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage The United States Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Market CAGR 13.4 % Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Size in 2023 USD 360 Million Key Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Companies AN2 Therapeutics, Mannkind Corporation, Spero Therapeutics, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Redhill Biopharma, Insmed, and others Key Pipeline Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Therapies Epetraborole, MNKD-101 (clofazimine inhalation suspension), SPR720 (fobrepodacin), NUZYRA (omadacycline), RHB-204, ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), and others

Scope of the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection current marketed and emerging therapies

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection current marketed and emerging therapies Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infection Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 NTM Infection Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of NTM Infection in 2020 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of NTM Infection in 2034 4 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Classification 7.3 Sign and Symptoms 7.4 Risk Factors 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Diagnosis 7.7 Diagnostic Guidelines 7.7.1 American Thoracic Society (ATS) Diagnostic Guidelines 7.8 Treatment and Management 7.9 Treatment Guidelines 7.9.1 ATS/Infectious Diseases Society of American (IDSA) Treatment Guidelines (2020) 8 Patient Journey 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.3 Assumption and Rationale 9.3.1 Prevalent Cases of NTM Infections 9.3.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NTM Infections 9.3.3 Gender-specific Cases of NTM Infections 9.3.4 Species-specific Cases of NTM Infections 9.3.5 Type-specific Cases of NTM Infections 9.3.6 Severity-specific Cases of NTM Infections 9.4 The US 9.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of NTM Infections in the US 9.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NTM Infections in the US 9.4.3 Gender-specific Cases of NTM Infections in the US 9.4.4 Species-specific Cases of NTM Infection in the US 9.4.5 Type-specific Cases of NTM Infections in the US 9.4.6 Severity-specific Cases of NTM Infections in the US 10 Marketed Drugs 10.1 ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension): Insmed 10.1.1 Product Description 10.1.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.1.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.1.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.1.5 Safety and Efficacy 11 Emerging Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Epetraborole: AN2 Therapeutics 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analysts' Views 11.3 MNKD-101 (clofazimine inhalation suspension): Mannkind Corporation 11.3.1 Product Description 11.3.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.3.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.3.5 Analysts' Views 11.4 SPR720 (fobrepodacin): Spero Therapeutics 11.4.1 Product Description 11.4.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.4.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.4.4 Safety and Tolerability 11.4.5 Analysts' Views 11.5 NUZYRA (omadacycline): Paratek Pharmaceuticals 11.5.1 Product Description 11.5.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.5.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.5.4 Analysts' Views 12 NTM Infections: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Market Outlook 12.4 Conjoint Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of NTM Infections in the US 12.5.1 Total Market Size of NTM Infections 12.5.2 The Market Size of NTM Infections by Therapies 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 14 SWOT Analysis 15 Unmet Needs 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.1.1 Centre for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 17 Appendix 17.1 Bibliography 17.2 Acronyms and Abbreviations 17.3 Report Methodology 18 DelveInsight Capabilities 19 Disclaimer 20 About DelveInsight

