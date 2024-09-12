Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2024) - Andrew Wilkinson, Chairman of Tiny Ltd. ("Tiny"), is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced transfers of up to 3,100,000 Class A common shares of Tiny ("Shares"), which were detailed in the June 9, 2024 press release.

The completed transactions include:

Transfer of Shares to Early Employees

A portion of the Shares were gifted to some of Tiny's earliest employees which gifts were completed on September 6, 2024. Philanthropic Transfer to Tiny Foundation

As part of Mr. Wilkinson's commitment to The Giving Pledge, a significant portion of the Shares were donated to the Tiny Foundation in June 2024. This transfer helps seed the foundation's future philanthropic efforts.

SOURCE: Andrew Wilkinson