ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2024 00:14 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Holdings International Announces Filing of 2024 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Materials

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+, its annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024, as well as the related management's discussion and analysis and other materials (collectively, the "Annual Financial Materials"). With the filing of the Annual Financial Materials, the Company has contacted its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, to have the Cease Trade Order of August 12, 2024 (the "CTO") lifted, which order ceased trading in the securities of the Company. All of the Company's securities remain subject to the CTO until it is fully revoked.

The CTO was issued due to a delay in filing the Annual Financial Materials, which resulted from the short timeframe to complete the 2024 audit soon after the completion of the 2023 audit.

The Company has also filed the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and related materials for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. ("Final Bell") operates at the cutting edge of the regulated cannabis industry. Pioneering the "Cannabis as a Service" business model, Final Bell's operations span product innovation, device & hardware manufacturing, supply chain management, facility management, and brand development. Final Bell's subsidiary, 14th Round, is the leading cannabis vaporization device company in the United States and Canada. 14th Round also provides child resistant packaging solutions for cannabis vaporizers, edibles, and related products.

For further information please contact:
Kiarash Hessami
Director of Business Analytics and IR
604-365-6099
IR@finalbell.com

SOURCE: Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
