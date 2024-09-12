Datametrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Announces Management and Board Changes

Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) announces changes to its senior leadership team and Board of Directors.

The Company regrets to announce that effective September 10, 2024, Mr. Charles Park has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and from the Board of Directors for personal reasons. The Company wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

In response to Mr. Park's departure, the Company's Chairman, Mr. Paul Haber, has taken the Chief Executive Officer position, ensuring a seamless leadership transition. Mr. Haber brings a wealth of experience and has been instrumental in guiding the Company's strategic direction. The Board is confident that Mr. Haber will provide strong leadership during this period.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Yoon to the Board of Directors. Mr. Yoon brings extensive leadership experience in the telecommunications industry, having served as the Chief Executive Officer of ZTE Canada and Redline Communications. Prior to his tenure at ZTE, Mr. Yoon held key positions at leading global companies such as Huawei, Palm, TELUS, Bell, and Clearnet, where he consistently demonstrated his ability to drive innovation, foster business growth, and navigate competitive market environments.

The Company looks forward to benefiting from Mr. Yoon's vast expertise and leadership as it continues to strengthen its market position.

"As we move forward, I am confident in our company's ability to maintain momentum and achieve our strategic goals. We are also thrilled to welcome Richard to the board. His extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate in the marketplace," said Paul Haber, CEO and Chairman of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our YouTube channel and Company website.

For Additional Information

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

info@datametrex.com

(416) 901-5611 x203

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to game development and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

SOURCE: Datametrex AI Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com