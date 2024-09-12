Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2024) - Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report for its McIntyre Brook Project, located in the emerging Appalachian Gold Belt in New Brunswick. This National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report is to be used for Spin Co (Gold Orogen) and will form part of the submission later this month to the Exchange for listing.

UPCOMING EXPLORATION PLANS

Upon closing of the Fancamp joint venture, subject to TSX Venture acceptance, we will commence exploration on our McIntyre and Riley Brook projects with extensive soil sampling on Riley and commissioning of a V-TEM, magnetometer, and radiometric survey on both properties later in the year. Soil sampling and trenching are planned on the McIntyre Brook property culminating in a drill program early in the new year.

FILES 43-101 ON MCINTYRE BROOK

The updated Technical Report for McIntyre Brook, entitled "McIntyre Brook Property, northwestern New Brunswick, Restigouche County" was, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101: Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com). The McIntyre Brook Property, in conjunction with Fancamp's Riley Brook property, serves as the foundation for our Joint Venture with Fancamp, as announced in the August 26th News release. These properties, along with our Yukon properties, are integral to our proposed spin-off company, Gold Orogen.

The technical report outlines history and prior work on McIntyre Brook and recommends a Phase 1 program of helicopter VTEM survey and geophysical program on Northeastern part of property, systematic soil sampling, and with modern technology and data interpretation specifically for gold given new understanding with neighboring project results. A Phase 2 program proposed of 1,750m diamond drilling program following up targets generated from Phase 1.

ABOUT LODE GOLD

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

Its Golden Culvert and WIN Projects, Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27-km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high-grade-gold-mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Gold deposits and occurrences within the Belt include Fort Knox, Pogo, Brewery Creek and Dublin Gulch, and Snowline Gold. A NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Technical Report on the WIN-Golden Culvert Property for Lode Gold" with an effective date of May 15, 2024 summarizing the work to date on these properties is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com).

In New Brunswick, Lode Gold is one of the largest land package owners with 420km total between McIntyre Brook and Riley Brook. Its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, covering 111 km2 and a 17-km strike length in the emerging Appalachian/Iapetus Gold Belt, is surrounded by Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Project (5.55 g/t Au over 50m)1 and is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project. The Fancamp's Riley Brook is a 309 km2 package covering a 25 km strike of Wapske formation with its numerous felsic units. Previous exploration efforts have focused on just VMS-style mineralization hosted in the felsic intrusions, and many focused on the base metals - the Company is the first to focus on and assay for gold.

The Company is also advancing its Fremont Gold development project in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt of California where 50,000,000 oz of gold has been produced. Fremont, located 500km north of Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain and Mesquite mines, has a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $217M, a 21% IRR, 11-year LOM, averaging 118,000 Oz per annum at USD $1,750 gold. A sensitivity to the March 31, 2023 PEA at USD $2,000/oz gold gives an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $370M and a 31% IRR over an 11-year LOM. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 MOz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length of the Fremont property which features five gold-mineralized zones. Significantly, three step-out holes at depth hit the mineralized structure, typical of orogenic deposits that often occur at depth. Fremont is located on 3,351 acres of 100% owned private land in Mariposa, the original gold rush county, and is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail. A planned V-TEM airborne geophysical survey to be flown over both properties.

Please refer to the Fremont Gold project NI 43-101 PEA technical report dated March 31, 2023, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com). The PEA technical report has been reviewed and approved by independent "Qualified Persons" Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. both of P&E, and Travis Manning, P.E. of KCA.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI-43-101.

Cautionary Note Related to this News Release and Figures

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds, advancement and completion of resource calculation, feasibility studies, and exploration plans and targets. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: the status of community relations and the security situation on site; general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; the supply and demand for, inventories of, and the level and volatility of the prices of metals; relationships with strategic partners; the timing and receipt of governmental permits and approvals; the timing and receipt of community and landowner approvals; changes in regulations; political factors; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the availability of equipment, skilled labour and services needed for the exploration and development of mineral properties; currency fluctuations; and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include a deterioration of security on site or actions by the local community that inhibits access and/or the ability to productively work on site, actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, unknown impact related to potential business disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, or another infectious illness, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

1 See Puma Exploration Inc.'s news release dated September 15, 2021.

