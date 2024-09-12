Future B2B: International Literacy Association Partners With SmartBrief to Launch ILA Literacy Teaching & Learning SmartBrief

SmartBrief is excited to announce the debut of the ILA Literacy Teaching & Learning SmartBrief, a weekly email newsletter that will deliver the most important and timely news stories for literacy professionals across the globe.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / SmartBrief is excited to announce the debut of the ILA Literacy Teaching & Learning SmartBrief, a weekly email newsletter that will deliver the most important and timely news stories for literacy professionals across the globe. Subscribers will be able to see the first issue on September 11. The newsletter will contain expertly curated content encompassing a broad range of issues critical to literacy professionals, including evidence-based instruction, literacy leadership, inclusive teaching and learning, and advocacy efforts, among others. This new service is a powerful content-driven tool for those looking to stay up to date on the latest in literacy research and practice.

"We are so pleased to be partnering with SmartBrief on our Literacy Teaching & Learning newsletter," said ILA Executive Director Nicola Wedderburn. "Our team has long been a fan of the SmartBrief format, and we're excited to offer this new, convenient way to help our audience stay informed on what's happening in the field."

"We are thrilled to partner with the International Literacy Association," says Kanoe Namahoe, director of content for SmartBrief Education & Business Services. "The timing is perfect. Reading instruction has taken center stage, globally, and ILA has long advocated for high-quality literacy learning. We are honored to support their efforts to shape policy, research and practice in this area."

You can preview the ILA Literacy Teaching & Learning SmartBrief here.

About SmartBrief

A subsidiary of Future B2B, SmartBrief is the leading digital media publisher of targeted business news and insight by industry. By combining the best of technology and editorial expertise, SmartBrief delivers the most relevant industry news - curated daily from thousands of sources - in partnership with leading trade associations, professional societies, nonprofits and corporations to nearly 7 million senior executives, thought leaders and industry professionals. Visit www.smartbrief.com to learn more.

About the International Literacy Association

The International Literacy Association (ILA) is a professional membership organization of literacy educators, researchers and experts spanning 128 countries. For nearly 70 years, ILA has set the standard for how literacy is defined, taught and evaluated, connecting research and practice to improve the quality of literacy learning across the globe. Through its Standards for the Preparation of Literacy Professionals, ILA provides an evidence-based benchmark for the development and evaluation of literacy professional preparation programs. ILA collaborates with partners across the world to develop, gather and disseminate high-quality resources, which include three peer-reviewed and edited journals - The Reading Teacher, Journal of Adolescent & Adult Literacy and Reading Research Quarterly. Learn more at literacyworldwide.org.

