New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2024) - Par x Design, an e-commerce company specializing in modern golf artwork, has introduced its latest collection. The company presents new artwork that breaks away from traditional golf imagery, offering contemporary designs with a fresh take on the sport's aesthetics.

Photo Credit: Par x Design

The new collection features artworks such as "Front 9," "Focus," and "Fore. Each piece brings a modern perspective to golf decor, crafted to appeal to both golf and art enthusiasts. By offering these designs, Par x Design meets the growing demand for unique representations of golf and its growing community.

Eric Woo, founder of Par x Design, commented, "Our goal is to create designs that offer a new perspective on golf. We want our artwork to capture the spirit of the sport while giving it a modern twist."

This launch aligns with a broader trend in sports and recreation, where consumers are increasingly looking for products that reflect their personal style and preferences. Par x Design addresses this trend by providing art that is both contemporary and relevant to today's golfer.

In addition to its product offerings, Par x Design demonstrates its commitment to growing the golf community by donating 5% of the proceeds from this collection to First Tee, an organization dedicated to expanding access to golf and promoting inclusivity. This contribution underscores the company's broader mission to support community initiatives and highlight the role of art and design fostering positive change.

Those interested in exploring the new collection can visit the Par x Design website to view the complete range of products and learn more about the company's offerings. The company serves major metropolitan areas within California, Arizona, and Florida, and plans to expand its reach further in the near future.

About Par x Design

Par x Design specializes in modern golf decor. Since its inception, the company has earned a reputation for its distinctive designs and dedication to quality. By focusing on contemporary aesthetics and high craftsmanship, Par x Design has positioned itself as a key player in the golf art market.

The company's design-saavy website and expanding customer base reflect its growing influence in the industry. Par x Design's commitment to reimagining traditional golf decor has helped it capture the attention of both avid golfers and art enthusiasts. As it continues to evolve and adapt to market trends, Par x Design remains a prominent force in reshaping how golf is represented.

