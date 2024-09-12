Talmix, recognised as a global leader in digital talent marketplaces for business talent and Talent Solutions TAPFIN, a leading managed service provider (MSP) dedicated to the innovation and delivery of integrated workforce management solutions worldwide and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate the Talmix business talent marketplace into TAPFIN programs for clients globally.

Sandeep Dhillon, CEO Talmix (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership between Talmix and TAPFIN is at the forefront of a changing dynamic in the staffing industry, where newer players and traditional firms can combine to create wider choice and flexibility for clients. As a result of this partnership, TAPFIN's programs can now extend into new regions and talent categories and TAPFIN clients can now access new talent categories from Talmix's active global network, which is carefully curated and matched to ensure early effectiveness. Additionally, TAPFIN clients can bring more spend under control, often referred to as rogue spend, that has traditionally been outside MSP programs as end users have gone directly to traditional interim providers and consulting firms.

"This partnership with Talmix has been driven by TAPFIN's commitment to constantly innovating for our clients, bringing new elements into our programs, and by clients wanting to take advantage of new ways to source talent and extend the categories addressed by external talent," Melissa Harding, Managing Director of Global Partnerships at TAPFIN, said. "Our clients will now gain the advantages that talent marketplaces provide in terms of availability and quality of talent on-demand, wrapped within the proven strengths of our managed programs."

Sandeep Dhillon, CEO of Talmix, echoed the sentiment: "We are thrilled to have TAPFIN as our first MSP partner, addressing our belief that marketplaces are now a key component of the wider talent industry ecosystem. Together we are reshaping the landscape and making access to the best talent achievable for both sets of clients. Talmix was the first to market with a business talent marketplace, and we are now first to build the strategic alliances that will take marketplace use to the next level in enterprises globally."

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2024 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th time all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram

ABOUT TALENT SOLUTIONS TAPFIN

TAPFIN is a leading managed service provider (MSP) dedicated to the innovation and delivery of integrated workforce management solutions worldwide. TAPFIN's customized, scalable MSP solutions for contingent and project-based spend are instrumental in driving process, performance, and productivity improvements across the client organization, while providing visibility, predictability, risk mitigation and overall cost reduction. Part of ManpowerGroup, TAPFIN offers a complete suite of workforce management solutions that fully leverages a blend of global expertise and local knowledge.

For more information, visit www.tapfin.com

ABOUT TALMIX

Talmix is a global business talent marketplace that connects organizations with the world's top independent business and consulting talent. Recognised as a market leader, it has over 60,000 registered on its global network, connecting businesses to talent with the skills and expertise they need to solve critical challenges and drive growth.

For more information, visit www.talmix.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

