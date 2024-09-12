Worldly's breakthrough Product Impact Calculator is the first solution to seamlessly integrate primary supply chain data with pre-built product impact models to deliver actionable Scope 3 insights.

Today at the Worldly Customer Forum, Worldly, the leading supply chain sustainability insights and data platform, announced the launch of the Product Impact Calculator. Based on Worldly's unique ability to gather standardized primary supply chain data at scale, this innovative solution enables apparel and consumer goods companies to quickly get actionable, auditable, and granular Scope 3 measurements of their product lines.

Until now, sustainability teams looking to move beyond spend-based Scope 3 calculations and incorporate primary data have been spending months mired in spreadsheets, trying to bring together multiple pieces of data about their products and their supply chains. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With well over 90% of the apparel and consumer goods sectors' emissions coming from Scope 3, the Product Impact Calculator comes at a critical time for meeting reduction targets and upcoming reporting requirements. "Our industry has been striving towards the collection and application of primary data away from averages, assumptions, or estimates so we can really improve environmental performance and reduce the industry's carbon footprint as quickly as possible," said Alex Lauver, Senior Director of Materials, Innovation Sustainability, Outdoor Research. "Worldly has developed a great tool that moves this effort forward at a global scale."

The Product Impact Calculator enables sustainability teams to automate these time-consuming, spreadsheet-based calculations by leveraging Worldly's technology and in-depth product and materials data. It empowers them to progressively increase calculation accuracy and actionability by using their own purchase orders, supply chain operations data and product specifications. To further refine each purchase order's associated emissions, current Worldly customers can easily integrate their primary supply chain data from the Higg Index the leading value chain environmental and social impact measurement methodology and suite of tools developed and owned by global nonprofit alliance Cascale (formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition) and exclusively available on Worldly. Companies using the Product Impact Calculator for reporting on Scope 3 emissions can have the confidence that they will be audit-ready, since the product's methodology already has limited assurance from Apex.

Kelly Hughes, Ruffwear's Senior Sustainability Manager, highlighted its potential: "The speed and ease of use of the Product Impact Calculator will inspire new ways to track against our GHG budget in the same manner and cadence that we track against our financial budget."

"The Product Impact Calculator gives apparel and consumer goods companies a much-needed foundation for measuring Scope 3 emissions of their product lines," said Kevin Vranes, Worldly Chief Product Officer. "We have assembled all the ingredients for them to get an accurate reading of their GHG emissions, and this tool gives them an easily customizable experience where they do not have to start from scratch, but can use existing primary data from their own supply chain."

The Product Impact Calculator announcement follows Worldly's recent launch of Facility Data Manager, which enables companies to get primary, validated environmental data from their supply chain as often as monthly. With an unrivaled supplier network, extensive primary supply chain, and industry and products expertise, Worldly is continuing to develop breakthrough products and solutions that enable apparel and consumer goods customers to deliver impact data and actionable insights in order to meet their sustainability goals.

Worldly is the planet's most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform, trusted by 40,000+ major brands, retailers, and manufacturers in fashion, outdoor, home goods, toys, and more. Worldly uniquely collects high-resolution primary data specific to companies' value chains, operations, and products, providing insight into true impacts across carbon, water, chemistry, and labor. Featuring the most comprehensive source of ESG data for global manufacturers and the largest library of materials and product impacts, Worldly empowers businesses to scale responsibility into their global operations, faster and more accurately. Hosting, connecting with, and supporting the leading industry solutions and methodologies including ZDHC, Bluesign, and the Higg Index developed and owned by the global nonprofit alliance Cascale Worldly delivers the insights businesses need to reduce their impact, comply with emerging regulatory and financial disclosure requirements, and meet the expectations of a new generation of customers. www.worldly.io

