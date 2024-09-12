Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2024 06:46 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

"Charm of Jiangsu" Global Communication Center: Jiangsu Glimpses Special Issue: Invitation to Enjoy Waters and Experience "Charm of Jiangsu"

NANJING, China, Sept. 12, 2024), World-Class Ecological and Cultural Tourism Zone along Hongze Lake), and World-Class Coastal Ecotourism Corridor) was launched, inviting readers from all over the world to explore Jiangsu's water-infused stories. To better showcase charming Jiangsu as a world-renowned tourist destination, the much-loved "Charm of Jiangsu" travel guide, Jiangsu Glimpses focuses on the beautiful scenery of these six regions.

Jiangsu Glimpses Special Issue: Invitation to Enjoy Waters and Experience

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Jiangsu was built by water and till now, flourishes by it. The Yangtze River running from east to west, the Grand Canal from north to south, the wide and open seashores, and the gentle and pleasant lakes constitute a unique cultural landscape in Jiangsu where rivers, lakes and seas converge. Jiangsu's global fame is inseparable from its waters. Around 1,200 years ago, during the Tang Dynasty, the esteemed monk Jianzhen embarked on his journey to Japan via the Grand Canal and then the Yangtze River. And about 700 years ago, the merchant Marco Polo from Venice, Italy came a long way to Jiangsu, traversing both the land and maritime Silk Roads, later documenting his travels in the famous The Travels of Marco Polo.

Some 600 years ago, Admiral Zheng He's fleet set sail from Liujiagang at the mouth of the Yangtze River, embarking on voyages to the west oceans, fostering friendly exchanges along the way and leaving behind many historical anecdotes. Around 400 years ago, Xu Xiake, who was born in Wuxi, known as the "Pearl of Taihu Lake," compiled his more than 30-year travelogue across China, Travels of Xu Xiake, with over 600,000 words, making him a renowned travel KOL in China. About 400 years ago, the Italian missionary Matteo Ricci arrived in Huai'an, a city located by the shores of Hongze Lake. He shared similar praises for Huai'an as his fellow countryman Marco Polo.

Take a stroll along the shores of Taihu Lake in Suzhou, a UNESCO Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art. Savor the culinary delights of Huai'an and Yangzhou, both Cities of Gastronomy, located by the banks of Hongze Lake. Capture the breathtaking scenes of migratory birds gathering and the unique tidal trees at the Migratory Bird Sanctuaries along the Coast of Yellow Sea-Bohai Gulf of China in Yancheng, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site. Admire the adorable animals like the milu deer, spoon-billed sandpiper, red-crowned crane, Yangtze finless porpoise, and black-faced spoonbill. Treat the taste buds to local seafood delicacies such as the sandfish of Lianyungang, Taihu Lake's "Three Whites," Qintong's "Eight Fresh Delicacies," Yangcheng Lake's hairy crabs, Xuyi crayfish, and Gaoyou double-yolk eggs. Jiangsu eagerly invites visitors to explore the beautiful waters of Jiangsu with Jiangsu Glimpses, where people will experience stunning landscapes, mouthwatering flavors, rich cultural heritage, and a vibrant lifestyle -- leading to endless delightful discoveries.

Source: "Charm of Jiangsu" Global Communication Center


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.