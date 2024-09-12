Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
11.09.24
20:46 Uhr
40,860 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,74040,81008:11
40,75040,82008:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2024 07:46 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sampo plc's share buybacks 11 September 2024

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 September 2024 at 8:30 am


Sampo plc's share buybacks 11 September 2024

On 11 September 2024, Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Sampo plc's share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
4,06640.67AQEU
42,30740.64CEUX
71340.67TQEX
48,87840.65XHEL
TOTAL95,96440.64

*rounded to two decimals

On 17 June 2024, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 400 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 18 June 2024, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 6,476,593 Sampo A shares representing 1.29 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.


On behalf of Sampo plc,
Morgan Stanley


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
DEN-FSA
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)

Attachment

  • Sampo_share_buyback_11_09_2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/68cae141-976a-4830-a3da-0505c6a44d2e)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.