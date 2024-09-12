Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
Under the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Centamin Incentive Plan ("Plan"), which aims to align Executive remuneration with that of the shareholders and long-term performance of the Company, contingent awards over ordinary shares of nil par value in the Company were made to the following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").
Subject to clear performance conditions, the awards to the following participants will partially or fully vest after three years, on 11 September 2027 and are subject to a further two-year holding period. In the normal course, the Plan participants are required to be an employee of the Company at the time of vest.
For more details on the Plan, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website (https://www.centamin.com/annual-report-2023/).
Name
Director/PDMR
Number of Plan Awards
Martin Horgan
Director (CEO)
751,200
Ross Jerrard
Director (CFO)
599,700
Amr Hassouna
PDMR (Country Manager)
384,500
DIRECTOR/PDMR NOTIFICATIONS
In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal Act 2028), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.
FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:
Centamin plc
Michael Stoner, Head of Corporate
FTI Consulting
Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Martin Horgan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director - Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Centamin plc
b)
LEI
LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares
ISIN JE00B5TT1872
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
751,200
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
751,200 CEY shares
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-09-11
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ross Jerrard
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director - Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Centamin plc
b)
LEI
LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares
ISIN JE00B5TT1872
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
599,700
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
599,700 CEY shares
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-09-11
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Amr Hassouna
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR - Country Manager (Egypt)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Centamin plc
b)
LEI
LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares
ISIN JE00B5TT1872
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
384,500
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
384,500 CEY shares
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-09-11
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
