WKN: A1JPZ6 | ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 | Ticker-Symbol: 7CT
Tradegate
11.09.24
21:17 Uhr
1,758 Euro
-0,001
-0,06 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7411,79808:11
1,7411,79808:07
ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2024 08:02 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Under the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Centamin Incentive Plan ("Plan"), which aims to align Executive remuneration with that of the shareholders and long-term performance of the Company, contingent awards over ordinary shares of nil par value in the Company were made to the following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").

Subject to clear performance conditions, the awards to the following participants will partially or fully vest after three years, on 11 September 2027 and are subject to a further two-year holding period. In the normal course, the Plan participants are required to be an employee of the Company at the time of vest.

For more details on the Plan, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website (https://www.centamin.com/annual-report-2023/).

Name

Director/PDMR

Number of Plan Awards

Martin Horgan

Director (CEO)

751,200

Ross Jerrard

Director (CFO)

599,700

Amr Hassouna

PDMR (Country Manager)

384,500

DIRECTOR/PDMR NOTIFICATIONS

In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal Act 2028), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Michael Stoner, Head of Corporate
investor@centaminplc.com

FTI Consulting

Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis
+442037271000
centamin@fticonsulting.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Martin Horgan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director - Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Centamin plc

b)

LEI

LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

751,200

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

751,200 CEY shares

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-11

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ross Jerrard

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director - Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Centamin plc

b)

LEI

LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

599,700

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

599,700 CEY shares

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-11

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Amr Hassouna

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR - Country Manager (Egypt)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Centamin plc

b)

LEI

LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

384,500

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

384,500 CEY shares

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-11

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

-END

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
