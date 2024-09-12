The Canada-based manufacturer said its new panels have a temperature coefficient of -0. 29% per C and an efficiency of up to 22. 92%. They come with a 30-year power output guarantee for 89. 3% of the initial yield. Silfab Solar, a Toronto-based solar cell and module manufacturer with a facility in South Carolina, United States, has launched new n-type bifacial modules for applications in large-scale PV projects. "Silfab is excited to announce its Silfab Utility NTC 620-640 XL bifacial modules with a nearly 23 percent efficiency rating, improved shade tolerance and low-light performance, made-to-order ...

