Vibrantz Technologies has celebrated the upcoming groundbreaking of a new production facility at its Sittard, Netherlands, site to significantly expand the capacity of its patented Pearls sustainable tinting solution, a technology package that includes a dispensing machine to volumetrically dose solid colorants to create myriad end-use paint colors. This project is the first in a series of planned optimizations, part of a roughly $20 million investment, that will increase Vibrantz's global Pearls production capacity to approximately 1.2 million liters per year, and enable the company to more effectively address the sustainability, performance and cost demands of colorant manufacturers and paint retailers globally.

Left to right: Barry Misquitta, President of Color Solutions at Vibrantz; Michael Wilson, CEO at Vibrantz; Martijn Kunnen, Director of Commercial EMEA and Global Strategy Colorants at Vibrantz; and Hans Verheijen, Mayor of Sittard, Netherlands (Photo: Business Wire)

Pearls, the coatings industry's first volumetrically dosed tinting system of solid colorants for water-based architectural and industrial paints, is designed for simplicity, sustainability and cost-efficiency, with zero harmful chemicals and fully recyclable packaging. The solution extends paint shelf life, is easier to use than traditional tinting technologies, and contributes to a reduced total cost of ownership for tinting systems.

"Innovation and being responsible environmental stewards remain at the forefront of our growth strategy, fueling our commitment to invest in cutting-edge technologies that help customers solve their most pressing challenges, many of which are rooted in the desire to have a more favorable environmental impact," said D. Michael Wilson, CEO at Vibrantz. "Breaking ground on a new production facility for Pearls represents a special milestone made possible by years of shared commitment between our Vibrantz team and many early-adopter customers, particularly in Europe, to growth and a more sustainable future. Both the Pearls manufacturing process and the dispensing equipment used in paint stores are remarkable depictions of true innovation, customer partnership and our commitment to bring color, performance and vibrancy to life."

Vibrantz has secured multiple dispensing equipment partners and numerous in-store users of Pearls and is poised to expand its market presence as demand for efficient and sustainable tinting solutions grows.

"Customers continue driving the ongoing shift toward products that deliver both performance and sustainability," said Barry Misquitta, president of Color Solutions at Vibrantz. "Pearls is designed to minimize waste, eliminate harmful chemicals and deliver long-term cost savings, qualities that are becoming non negotiables in our industry. This strategic investment underscores Vibrantz's commitment to growth and our dedication to delivering groundbreaking solutions to customers worldwide."

Located adjacent to Vibrantz's existing colorant plant in Sittard, Netherlands, the new facility is expected to be operational in 2026 and will house a full-scale production plant and research and development laboratories. To learn more, contact pearls@vibrantz.com or visit vibrantzpearls.com.

About Vibrantz Technologies

Vibrantz is a leading global provider of specialty chemicals and materials solutions whose purpose is to bring color, performance and vibrancy to life. Our technologies improve the functionality, safety and/or aesthetics of products across an array of applications and make their way into myriad consumer products. With key competencies in particle engineering, glass and ceramic science and color technology, Vibrantz has leading positions in specialty mineral and chemical additives for batteries, electronic components, agriculture and construction; pigments for paints and coatings, thermoset plastics and thermoplastics; and high-performance glass coatings and porcelain enamel solutions. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company employs approximately 4,000 people and operates 61 manufacturing sites across six continents. Visit vibrantz.com to learn more.

