The US Department of Interior has given the green light to Nevada's largest solar+storage development, the Libra Solar Project. It has also opened a comment period for the Bonanza Solar Project, which features a 195 MW/780 MWh battery storage system. From ESS News The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on Monday issued a final decision approving Arevia Power's $2. 3 billion, 700 MW solar, plus 700 MW/2. 8 GWh battery storage Libra Solar project, the biggest colocated project in the state of Nevada. The project, developed by Arevia Power about 30 kilometers south of the Fort Churchill substation ...

