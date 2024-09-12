Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2024 08:46 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.: Alert: Cyber A.I. Group Global Presentation at 1:00 CET Today

Cyber AI to Discuss Vision for the Future in Exclusive Investor Presentation in Monaco and Online

MONACO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group an emerging growth, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and IT services firm, specializing in acquiring a diverse range of related service companies globally announced its investor presentation taking place today in Monaco. The event will be streamed live beginning at 1:00 PM CET (7:00 am Eastern) and will detail Cyber AI's strategic vision and commitment to its growth trajectory.

Powered by Company Webcast, a subsidiary of Euronext, this presentation underscores Cyber AI's commitment to transparency and investor engagement as it prepares for its upcoming transition to the public markets.

Date: September 12, 2024
Time: 1:00 PM CET
Live Stream: Accessible via Company Webcast
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/cyber-ai/20240912_1/

During the presentation, Cyber AI's Chairman and Founder, A.J. Cervantes, Jr., will provide an in-depth overview of the company's strategic plans, including its monetization of existing advancements in AI technology, and market expansion initiatives. The session will also offer insights into the company's roadmap for the next phase of growth and its preparations for the public listing on Euronext.

"Today marks a defining moment for Cyber A.I. Group as we showcase our vision for the future. Our commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value is unwavering as we move confidently towards becoming a public company. This presentation demonstrates the strength of our buy-and-build strategy and the depth of our ambition in cybersecurity and AI." - Walt Hughes, CEO of Cyber A.I. Group

The live stream will offer investors and interested parties an exclusive opportunity to gain insight to Cyber AI's leadership and gain a comprehensive understanding of the company's future direction and market potential.

Interested parties can log in at 1:00 PM CET via the Company Webcast platform. If you're unable to attend the live event, a recording will be available on the same platform for your convenience.

To attend the webcast, please register at: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/cyber-ai/20240912_1/

About Company Webcast by Euronext

Company Webcast, a subsidiary of Euronext, is dedicated to providing high-quality streaming services for corporate communications. Company Webcast is the market leader for high-end webcasts and webinars, working with middle-sized and large companies as well as non-profit organizations. Offering professional webcast and webinar services all around the globe, Company Webcast empowers companies to connect with investors and stakeholders through seamless live webcasts and on-demand content. Learn more at: www.companywebcast.com.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With nearly 1,900 listed issuers and around €6.6 trillion in market capitalization as of end of December 2023, it has an unmatched blue-chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest center for debt and funds listings in the world. Learn more at: www.euronext.com.

About Cyber A.I. Group

Cyber A.I. Group is an international company engaged in the acquisition and management of worldwide cybersecurity and IT services firms. Cyber A.I. is pursuing a highly proactive "Buy-and-Build" strategy to rapidly expand operations internationally by acquiring a broad spectrum of IT services companies and repositioning them to address fast-growing market needs for cybersecurity and artificial intelligence

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/423454bb-1a03-4d71-8199-4149ce813cb4


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.