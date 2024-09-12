Halocell Energy, an Australian perovskite solar cell developer, is close to bringing its first indoor solar product to market. From pv magazine Australia Halocell Energy, an Australian leader in perovskite solar cell development, is set to release its flexible 7 cm perovskite solar cell strips. They can generate enough power to replace disposable batteries, making them ideal for indoor use. The technology has potential in digital price labeling, widely adopted by the retail sector, where perovskites particularly shine due to their ability to be chemically tuned to operate in diverse indoor lighting ...

