Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, and a business of Smiths Group plc, today announces the launch of the SDX 6040 Enhanced Image Quality (EIQ), a cutting-edge screening solution designed to meet the dynamic demands of modern security environments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240912770051/en/

Smiths Detection's SDX 6040 Enhanced Image Quality, a cutting-edge screening solution designed to meet the dynamic demands of modern security environments. (Photo: Business Wire)

The SDX 6040 offers the best image quality on the market, ensuring unparalleled clarity when detecting threats. Unlike fixed screening equipment, the SDX 6040 is highly mobile, allowing it to be moved and powered up easily. It is an ideal solution for critical infrastructure, urban security and both public and private sector environments where high levels of safety and operational efficiency are paramount.

The SDX 6040 is lightweight with a narrow 80cm footprint, allowing for rapid relocation to any site. The touch screen provides an easier and faster way for users to interact with the system for greater accessibility. The SDX 6040 can also be used with other Smiths Detection and partner technologies, including people screening and the trace detection of narcotics or explosives, making it a comprehensive and adaptable solution for security needs.

Enhanced Detection with Greater Versatility

The SDX 6040's powerful 160kV generator delivers exceptional X-ray image quality, which enables operators to quickly and accurately identify potential threats, significantly reducing the risk of misinterpretation.

The system's smart image display, equipped with features like organic stripping and enhancement modes, provides superior discrimination between organic and inorganic materials-critical for the precise detection of explosives, drugs, and other contraband. An optimised background contrast function reduces eye strain, allowing operators to maintain high vigilance during prolonged use.

The redesigned detection system ensures a totally comprehensive view of every item, eliminating any blind spots. Additionally, the solution is compatible with iCMORE our AI technology, offering automated threat detection for a wide range of prohibited items.

Ensuring Public Security in a World of Risk

The SDX 6040 is a compact and high-performance solution for busy urban environments which are often targets for security threats such as power plants, transport networks, government and corporate buildings, visitor attractions, prisons, cruise ships, sports arenas/venues, and world heritage sites. This type of technology will be crucial in detecting and preventing threats such as terrorism, violent crime, and narcotics smuggling.

Dr Philo Daniel, Global Aviation and Urban Security Director at Smiths Detection, said of the launch:

"At Smiths Detection, our mission is to make the world a safer place. We know that urban environments are increasingly tackling threats from groups and individuals. Ensuring their safety has broader implications for the public, national security, and economic stability.

The SDX 6040 has been designed to offer superior image interpretation in a compact solution, providing unparalleled detection capabilities while integrating into high-traffic areas. This technology ensures rapid, accurate screening, empowering security personnel to respond to potential threats in order to enhance the protection of critical infrastructure and public spaces."

For more information about the SDX 6040 and to schedule a demonstration, visit smithsdetection.com or contact info@smithsdetection.com

About Smiths Detection:

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security, and defence. With more than 70 years of field-tested experience, Smiths Detection delivers the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals, biological agents, and narcotics-helping make the world a safer place.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240912770051/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

FTI Consulting

Tom Hufton/Matthew Young/Liam Gerrard

sc.smithsdetection@fticonsulting.com

+44 (0)20 3727 1000