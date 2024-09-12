Asertia, the international real estate group behind market leaders Tinsa and Deyde DataCentric (Spain and Latin America); Persch Consult and on-geo (Germany); and Troostwijk (Netherlands), among others, unites its companies under a new group name: Accumin.

This strategic move brings together more than 1,500 employees from more than 20 companies in 14 countries, across 3 continents with a commitment to help their clients make the right Real Estate decisions.

Accumin offers global independent expertise combined with innovative software solutions and actionable intelligence that will help its clients and their customers See Value Clearly.

Asertia, owned by international private equity firm Cinven, has announced plans to reorganise and define more clearly its diverse range of products and services around the globe under a new brand Accumin

As one of the world's largest and most trusted real estate advisory companies with more than 40 years of experience, Accumin has one clear purpose: to empower people and businesses to grow by making the right Real Estate decisions and See Value Clearly. As part of redefining the group, Asertia combines its collective products and services under three core verticals to bring greater clarity on the group's capabilities: Value Advisory, Intelligence Software, and Risk Management. In addition to the three verticals, there will also be a new division called Home, which will primarily focus on bringing greater clarity and efficiency to help consumers make better real estate decisions as buyers, sellers and owners of real estate.

"Value is everywhere if you know how to look. In a world that is increasingly uncertain, our aim is to bring precision, clarity and innovation, and build trust with our clients, identifying opportunities and risks that might otherwise go unnoticed. This is an exciting phase of our present and future evolution as a combined group that demonstrates our overall capabilities in independent expertise and innovative intelligence and software solutions. Our purpose is to help our clients and their customers see value clearly, building upon our reputation as a company that clients can trust to provide them quality and independent, unbiased advice," said James Cornell, Global CEO of Accumin

To strengthen the company's strategic global vision, Accumin has named experts to lead its newly defined structure:

Maarten de Hass has recently joined as the Global Head of Value Advisory . Maarten has significant international Real Estate experience in multinational companies and brings with him years of working in consulting firms such as MVGM, Cushman, Deloitte and EY.

. Maarten has significant international Real Estate experience in multinational companies and brings with him years of working in consulting firms such as MVGM, Cushman, Deloitte and EY. Manuel Hurtado also recently joined as the Global Head of Intelligence . Coming from the strategy and technology consulting firm McKinsey, Manuel has been a key leader in their data and Gen AI area and has more than a decade of international experience in data strategy, digital transformation and analytics.

. Coming from the strategy and technology consulting firm McKinsey, Manuel has been a key leader in their data and Gen AI area and has more than a decade of international experience in data strategy, digital transformation and analytics. Johan Drost, current CEO of Troostwijk Group, a subsidiary of Accumin, has been appointed Global Head of Risk Management . Here Johan combines his background within banking and insurance to help build on Troostwijk's vast products and services from risk inspection to Real estate loss assessing and valuation for insurance purposes.

. Here Johan combines his background within banking and insurance to help build on Troostwijk's vast products and services from risk inspection to Real estate loss assessing and valuation for insurance purposes. Jose Rivera, current Group Head of Digital will lead the transversal, and newly created consumer-focused division and become Global Head of Accumin Home

"Our strength and our value lie in our integration of independent diverse perspectives from various countries, sectors, and disciplines, which gives us a global vision backed by local expertise, strengthening our ability to cut through complexity, providing value and clarity to our business customers and to the end consumer," adds Cornell. "By amplifying our human perspective with intelligence and software, we give clients greater control and confidence over Real Estate related decisions, which is what will be key to helping our clients and their customers see value clearly."

Today's repositioning of the group under the global brand of Accumin is the beginning of a wider unification in how the company presents itself, working together whilst respecting regulation to preserve independence and data protection between its subsidiaries. While the company envisions most of its companies to ultimately rebrand as Accumin, most subsidiaries will first pass through a transition period in which they will be endorsed "by Accumin" to respect the powerful reputation that the individual companies have built in their local markets.

As the group unites as one, Accumin transforms into an ecosystem of local and global expertise, harnessing the power of the diversity of its talent supported by intelligence and software, true to its name: the combination of knowledge, or acumen, and accuracy or precision, which are central to the value proposition the company offers for clients.

About Accumin

Accumin is one of the world's largest and most trusted independent real estate groups, offering diverse, global expertise in a powerful and innovative portfolio of tech-enabled solutions for real estate and property management backed by decades of experience. With innovative and complementary solutions for Value Advisory, Intelligence Software, and Risk Management, and an approach based on precision, independence and clarity, Accumin aims to help corporate clients and end consumers navigate uncertainty and make the right decisions.

With more than 1,500 employees in 14 countries across Europe, Latin America and Africa, and deep technical and local knowledge, Accumin has a clear commitment: to cut through complexity and help clients See Value Clearly.

Learn more about Accumin at www.accumin.com.

About Cinven

Cinven is a leading international private equity firm focused on building world-class global and European companies. Its funds invest in six key sectors: Business Services, Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials and Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT). Cinven has offices in London, New York, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Guernsey and Luxembourg.

