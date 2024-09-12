Recast Software Rebrands Liquit Workspace to Application Workspace

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recast Software, a leading provider in endpoint and application management, proudly announces the rebranding of Liquit Workspace to Application Workspace. This strategic rebrand follows the acquisition of Liquit by Recast Software just over a year ago and underscores our commitment to providing a comprehensive, intuitive, and powerful solution for seamless application management in today's complex IT environments.

A New Era for Application Management

Application Workspace represents the next step in our mission to simplify and enhance application management. With a context-aware interface and Smart Icons, Application Workspace is built to meet the evolving needs of IT teams, ensuring applications are always accessible, secure, and up to date.

Seamless Integration and Extensive Application Catalog

Application Workspace integrates effortlessly with numerous Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) systems, including Microsoft Intune and Citrix, offering robust application management capabilities. With access to a catalog of over 4,200 applications, organizations can efficiently address all their application requirements.

Enhanced User Experience and Security

Smart Icons in Application Workspace enable contextual deployment of applications, ensuring the right apps are available at the right time, thereby improving the user experience. Additionally, the solution automates patch management, keeping applications up to date and reducing security vulnerabilities, which is critical in today's cybersecurity landscape.

Recast Software's Vision for the Future

"The rebranding of Liquit Workspace to Application Workspace signifies our dedication to innovation and excellence in application management," said Will Teevan, CEO of Recast Software. "This new identity reflects our commitment to providing IT professionals with the tools they need to manage applications more efficiently and securely in an increasingly complex work-from-anywhere environment."

About Application Workspace

Application Workspace, formerly Liquit Workspace, is an innovative solution for seamless application management. Featuring a context-aware interface and Smart Icons, it simplifies, streamlines, and enhances application management processes. Application Workspace, along with its available add-ons, creates a comprehensive platform that integrates seamlessly with various UEMs, provides access to an extensive application catalog, simplifies application deployment, improves user experience, and ensures robust security and compliance.

About Recast Software

Recast Software simplifies the work of IT teams, enabling them to create highly secure and compliant environments. Our solutions integrate seamlessly with existing IT infrastructure, providing quick visualization of endpoints and automating third-party application management. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, Recast Software impacts over 60 million devices globally.

For more information about Application Workspace and our other solutions, visit www.recastsoftware.com.

