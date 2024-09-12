In H125, Checkit reported year-on-year growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) of 9%, with strong order intake partially offset by higher churn. Existing customers contributed more than half of ARR growth, evidence of the land and expand strategy at work. The company maintains its short- and medium-term outlook, including its target to reach EBITDA break-even in FY27, with the narrowing H125 EBITDA loss confirming progress towards this. We maintain our ARR, revenue and EBITDA forecasts and reduce our cash forecasts to reflect one-offs and higher R&D investment.

