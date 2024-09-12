Anzeige
12.09.2024 09:58 Uhr
Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

12-Sep-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST 

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDG LN) 
Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
12-Sep-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) 
DEALING DATE: 11-Sep-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 68.343 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2692023 
CODE: ESDG LN 
ISIN: LU2059756598 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2059756598 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      ESDG LN 
Sequence No.:  346487 
EQS News ID:  1986849 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1986849&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
