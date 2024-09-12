Logicalis announces significant progress towards sustainability targets

Global technology service provider achieved a 27% reduction in scope 1 emissions in FY24 and a 17% reduction in scope 2 (market-based) emissions

Logicalis switched 11 operations to renewable energy in FY24, and is on track to switch to renewable energy across all global operations by 2030

Investments were also made in global community projects and employee training as part of its Responsible Business strategy

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, a global technology service provider, has announced significant progress towards its sustainability targets in the Logicalis Responsible Business Report 2024. The business reported a 27% reduction in scope 1 emissions since FY22, while market-based scope 2 emissions were reduced by 17%.

The latest report comes after Logicalis net-zero emissions targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) earlier this year. The results contribute towards Logicalis target to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50% by 2030, while scope 1, 2, and 3 are aligned for reaching net-zero by 2050 or sooner.

Logicalis recognises that the environmental impact of its business extends beyond direct operations. The technology service provider is on track to ensure 85% of its suppliers by spend, covering purchased goods and services, will have science-based targets by 2028.

The business is also addressing scope 3 emissions by encouraging low-carbon travel and commuting. Partnering with climate group RouteZero, Logicalis' pilot achieved a 42% reduction in group travel emissions in FY24 (the figures represent a pilot group of 50 employees). Platforms offering smarter travel choices will now be extended across Logicalis operations.

Bob Bailkoski, Logicalis CEO, said: "We believe that organisations like ours have a vital role to play in addressing climate change. We are proud of the proactive steps that we have taken, we're evolving into the Responsible Business we envisioned and will continue to strive for better outcomes for all our stakeholders through increasingly Responsible Business practices. At Logicalis, we aim to make the world a better place and our commitment to becoming a net zero carbon organisation by 2050 is a significant part of that."

Logicalis also made advancements towards its target of switching 75% of global operations to renewable energy by 2025 and 100% by 2030. In FY24, 11 operations across the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia switched to renewable energy, with further operations across Portugal, Germany, Ireland and The Channel Islands set to make the switch in the next 12 months.

Charissa Jaganath, Head of Responsible Business at Logicalis, said: "One of the most significant challenges we face as a business is continuing to reduce our scope emission whilst also driving commercial growth. Despite this, sustainability remains a priority at Logicalis. We understand that there is an urgent need to reduce damage to our planet, which is why we regularly assess our progress to ensure we are on the right track and maintaining momentum. We will continue to do this whilst collaborating with our colleagues and partners to ensure we collectively contribute to a cleaner, healthier planet."

As part of its commitment to being a responsible business, in FY22 to FY24 Logicalis Invested over US$500 000 to support community projects, many of which aim to improve access to STEM education and technology skills for women and minority groups. In 2024, this work benefited 1400 people globally.

In addition, the business invested US$1.9 million in employee career development, training, and accreditations. This included mandatory Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) training for all employees, equipping them with practical and actionable steps to contribute towards Logicalis ESG goals.

About Logicalis

We are Architects of Change. We help organisations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimise operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualised revenues of $1.8 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $5.5 billion.

