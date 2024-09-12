DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (AEMU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Sep-2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) DEALING DATE: 11-Sep-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 38.5996 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4438447 CODE: AEMU LN ISIN: LU2277591868 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2277591868 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMU LN Sequence No.: 346530 EQS News ID: 1986943 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2024 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)