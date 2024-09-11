Anzeige
WKN: A0MS80 | ISIN: DK0060055861 | Ticker-Symbol: CHY
Tradegate
10.09.24
20:02 Uhr
55,70 Euro
-2,55
-4,38 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEMOMETEC A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEMOMETEC A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,5558,0012:15
57,6557,9012:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2024 22:30 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chemometec A/S: Guidance for the 2024/25 financial year

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 272

11 September 2024

Guidance for the 2024/25 financial year

ChemoMetec has today approved the annual report for 2023/24, including the guidance for 2024/25, which is considered inside information.

For 2024/25, ChemoMetec expects revenue in the range of DKK 435-450 million (2023/24: DKK 407.4 million) and EBITDA in the range of DKK 216-223 (2023/24: DKK 186.2 million).

The annual report for 2023/24, which is released along with this announcement, sets out the underlying assumptions applied in the preparation of the guidance for 2024/25 (p. 40).

Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO
Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO
Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.


