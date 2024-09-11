Chemometec A/S: Guidance for the 2024/25 financial year

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 272

11 September 2024

Guidance for the 2024/25 financial year

ChemoMetec has today approved the annual report for 2023/24, including the guidance for 2024/25, which is considered inside information.

For 2024/25, ChemoMetec expects revenue in the range of DKK 435-450 million (2023/24: DKK 407.4 million) and EBITDA in the range of DKK 216-223 (2023/24: DKK 186.2 million).

The annual report for 2023/24, which is released along with this announcement, sets out the underlying assumptions applied in the preparation of the guidance for 2024/25 (p. 40).

Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

