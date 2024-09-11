Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 900955 | ISIN: US82661L1017 | Ticker-Symbol: SG3
Frankfurt
12.09.24
08:02 Uhr
2,080 Euro
-0,040
-1,89 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0802,16012:14
2,0802,16008:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2024 22:36 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SigmaTron International, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA), an electronic manufacturing services company (the "Company"), announced today that on September 10, 2024, it received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) by filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its Form 10-K for the annual period ended April 30, 2024, on September 3, 2024 (as amended on September 6, 2024, the "Form 10-K").

As previously disclosed, on August 16, 2024, the Company received notice from Nasdaq indicating that, as a result of the Company's delay in filing its Form 10-K, the Company was no longer in compliance with the timely filing requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). As a result of filing the Form 10-K, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

About SigmaTron International, Inc.

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, SigmaTron International, Inc. operates in one reportable segment as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"). The EMS segment includes printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries operate manufacturing facilities in Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Acuna, Chihuahua, and Tijuana Mexico; Union City, California; Suzhou, China; and Biên Hòa City, Vietnam. In addition, the Company maintains an International Procurement Office and Compliance and Sustainability Center in Taipei, Taiwan. The Company also provides design services in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, U.S.

For Further Information Contact:
SigmaTron International, Inc.
James J. Reiman
1-800-700-9095


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.