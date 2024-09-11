Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XB7R | ISIN: CA25490H1064 | Ticker-Symbol: D13
Frankfurt
12.09.24
09:59 Uhr
0,463 Euro
-0,012
-2,47 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIRTT ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2024 23:06 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions: DIRTT Announces Promotion of Richard Hunter to President and Chief Operating Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSX: DRT) (OTC: DRTTF) ("DIRTT"), a global leader in industrialized construction, today announced the promotion of Richard Hunter to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. This newly created executive leadership role reflects the company's continued focus on growth and excellence in manufacturing.

Mr. Hunter has served as the Chief Operating Officer of DIRTT since August of 2022, and will continue in that position alongside his new responsibilities. As President, he will focus on defining and implementing the company's corporate strategy, growing talent, leading technology and furthering innovation.

"Richard's visionary leadership has already had a significant impact on DIRTT during his tenure," said Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT. "He has driven operational efficiencies that have improved gross margins, optimized procurement and improved manufacturing delivery and quality. I look forward to his continued contributions as we advance DIRTT's commercial strategy and drive revenue growth."

Mr. Hunter brings more than 30 years of transformational operations and manufacturing experience with a track record of helping to increase revenue, build efficiency and develop high-performing talent with companies including General Motors, Danaher, Crane and Forterra.

"DIRTT's accomplishments these past two years are nothing short of amazing and are a direct result of having such outstanding employees," said Mr. Hunter. "I am extremely grateful and honored to lead such a great team. I look forward to continuing to advance our "Journey to Excellence" initiatives, setting the industry benchmark for modular construction manufacturing."

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT's system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
DIRTT Investor Relations at ir@dirtt.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.