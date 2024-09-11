Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40AKS | ISIN: CA0967751011 | Ticker-Symbol: 84L0
Frankfurt
12.09.24
08:00 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOBA MINT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOBA MINT HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2024 23:36 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BobaMint Co.: Boba Mint Announces CFO Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) ("Boba" or the "Company") today announced that Carmelo Marrelli would be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Rody Lazar would be taking over as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is focused on the development of blockchain mobile games that integrate ERC20 tokens and ERC721 NFTs. Its primary product is a mobile blockchain gaming ecosystem called Tanjea, where gamers collect NFT characters (primarily birds and wolves) in multiple mobile games and use them to earn $TNJ tokens.

Boba Mint is a pioneering blockchain gaming company dedicated to creating immersive, decentralized gaming experiences. Boba Mint has become synonymous with innovation and excellence in the blockchain gaming industry.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

"Rody Lazar"

CEO

For further information, please contact:
Rody Lazar - CEO
Phone: 1-800-556-1015
Email: info@bobamint.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

We seek Safe Harbor.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.