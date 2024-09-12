Attacq is a diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), which generates revenue from a ZAR22.9bn investment property portfolio made up of shopping centres, collaboration hubs (offices), logistics, hotels and data centres in South Africa. It also taps into its huge land bank and 1.4 million sqm of bulk with development rights in various sectors to build residential properties for sale. Attacq's gross revenue for FY24 increased 6.9% to ZAR2.6bn, largely bolstered by rental income growth of 8.8% to ZAR2.5bn. Distributable income per share (DIPS) came in at 86.2c, up 19.9% y-o-y, above management's previous guidance. Attacq has provided DIPS guidance of 103.4c for FY25, which implies an 82.7c dividend per share, given the 80% payout ratio. The stock is trading at a price to NAV multiple of 0.7x, with a dividend yield of 5.3% and a shareholder yield of 31.8% (sum of dividend yield, share buyback yield and net debt repayment yield). The share buyback and net debt repayment yields are 0.6% and 25.9%, respectively, although the shareholder yield has benefited from asset sales.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...