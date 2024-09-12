Helen, a Finnish energy company, is building a nuclear and renewables-driven heat production complex in Helsinki, featuring a 200 MW electric boiler plant and a heat storage facility. Construction is set to begin in 2025. Energy producer Helen is building an electric boiler plant and thermal battery storage project in Helsinki, Finland. The company claimed that the project will be Europe's largest electric boiler plant. It will have a capacity of 200 MW, with four 50 MW electric boilers. A Helen spokesperson told pv magazine that the boilers are powered by nuclear and renewable electricity and ...

