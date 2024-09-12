Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 11 September 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 11 September 2024 693.73 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 681.68 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
12 September 2024
