Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869020 | ISIN: US5951121038 | Ticker-Symbol: MTE
Tradegate
12.09.24
13:31 Uhr
79,30 Euro
-2,97
-3,61 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,4479,4813:35
79,3779,4613:35
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 12:00 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.: STL proudly presents its industry-leading Microcable using the miniaturised 180-micron fibre

- Also elevates its 200-micron high-density microcables portfolio

LONDON and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, showcased its industry-leading 288 fibre Microcable with 180-micron fibre at Connected Britain 2024. STL is one of the leading companies in the industry to develop a microcable product using 180-micron fibre. STL was among the first in the world to develop 180-micron fibre. Embedding it in its microcable design further pushes the envelope on product innovation. Additionally, the company also put forth its elevated 200-micron Microcable family (96-864 fibres) with an impressive 20% average area reduction, improving duct utilisation and blow performance while reducing material consumption and carbon footprint.

STL_Logo

STL's 180-micron Microcable combines two industry-leading innovations - a miniaturised fibre design and a high-density, low-diameter cable. With 288 fibres in a 6.6 mm outer diameter, the product offers superior installation and handling performance. Compliant with ITU-T G.657.A2 and IEC 60794-5-10 standards, this flexible and ultra-lightweight cable can be deployed in 8mm microducts using air-blowing techniques, reducing installation time and cost. The bend-insensitive properties of this fibre make the cable immune to tight bend scenarios.

Speaking about this development,Rahul Puri, Sales Head-EMEA & APAC, STL, said: "Our intent is to consistently deliver meaningful, region-specific solutions. Our advanced portfolio of 180-micron and 200-micron HD Microcables exemplifies our focus on design engineering. As we move forward, we will keep a laser-sharp focus on industry needs and continue to develop products that are not only ahead of the curve but also highly customer-centric."

With a first principles approach to materials, design and manufacturing innovation, STL took meaningful strides in its 200-micron HD Microcable family (96 - 864 fibres), unlocking benefits for service providers and installers:

  • Increased available duct utilisation through 20% area reduction
  • Improved installation efficiency through higher blowing speed
  • Backward compatibility with legacy networks
  • Reduced carbon footprint with lower material consumption

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech| LinkedIn

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Soumi Das

soumi.das1@stl.tech

Agency Contact

Ishita Kaushik

ishita.kaushik@2020msl.com

Investor Relations

Chetan Wani

investor@stl.tech

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259921/4553901/STL_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stl-proudly-presents-its-industry-leading-microcable-using-the-miniaturised-180-micron-fibre-302246398.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.