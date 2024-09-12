Anzeige
12.09.2024
Infinity Fuel Cell & Hydrogen, inc.: Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. Awarded Initial Contract for Lunar Fuel Cell Power and Electrolyzer System

WINDSOR, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc., today announced the award of a contract, funded by a commercial space company, for an initial design phase for a next-generation space capable combined Fuel Cell-Electrolyzer system.

The study builds on current ongoing work with NASA and other partners to develop, space-qualifiable, hydrogen-oxygen electrochemical systems for various missions including for vehicle power and crew life support and lunar bases. The fuel cell subsystem is based on Infinity's patented Advanced Passive Water Removal, APWR system being developed and tested for NASA Glenn Research Center which also recently flew aboard a suborbital Blue Origin New Shepard flight. The electrolyzer subsystem builds from three phases of previously NASA GRC funded programs. Integration and controls build from three generations of Regenerative Fuel Cell (RFC) systems developed and delivered for the U.S. Navy under programs aimed at development of RFC mobile microgrids to support forward deployed expeditionary forces.

Successful completion of this initial effort has the potential to lead to design and delivery of complete prototype systems and eventual flight systems.

"This effort validates that the Infinity team, its product development work, performance, and state-of-the-art technology is recognized by the industry as important to sustainable solutions for space and lunar applications. We believe these technologies are critical to the strategic interest of the United States in supporting future crewed habitats and transportation systems," said William F. Smith, CEO and founder of Infinity.

About Infinity: Founded in 2002, Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc. is a market leader in the design and manufacture of air-independent, zero gravity electrochemical systems including fuel cell systems for space and underwater applications. Infinity is also developing electrolysis technologies that can generate hydrogen and oxygen directly at 2000 psi and above.

For more information contact: Mr. Richard Mullins, rmullins@infinityfuel.com

M (860) 637-4344 or Infinity (860) 688-6500 Web site: http://www.infinityfuel.com

® Infinity is a Registered Trademark of Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen, Inc.

SOURCE: Infinity Fuel Cell & Hydrogen, Inc.



