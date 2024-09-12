Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is excited to announce that our Quebec partner, the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique ("INRS"), has initiated detailed geological mapping and sampling of outcrop silica structures at the Company's Matapedia Silica project. These structures (detailed in figure 1-3) were first visually identified during INRS' reconnaissance trip in July at our fully-owned Matapedia Silica project in St. Moise, Quebec. This pivotal work is a key milestone in our ongoing collaboration with INRS.

Quebec Strategically located Silica District

In July, the INRS conducted a reconnaissance trip to our Matapedia property and identified several crucial outcrop silica structures. These findings are essential for understanding the regional geology of our 912-hectare silica district in St. Moise, Quebec. The ongoing geological mapping and sampling of these outcrops are expected to provide comprehensive insights integral to advancing Argyle's recently announced pilot plant program, detailed in our August 30, 2024 press release

Pilot Plant

The pilot plant will feature a fully mobile, trailer-mounted series of crushing, grinding, and sorting equipment. This advanced setup facilitates easy assembly, disassembly, and transportation, making it well-suited to our exploration and processing needs. The equipment is designed to process grab samples and, eventually, bulk samples from identified quartzite silica outcrops across our three wholly-owned exploration properties in Quebec.

Real time data

In order to allow the INRS team to perform preliminary assessments of silica quality, Argyle has acquired a cutting-edge X-ray fluorescence ("XRF") analyzer, a crucial tool for analyzing silica outcrop samples. This portable XRF gun emits X-rays that interact with the atoms in the silica samples. The interaction causes the atoms to emit secondary, or fluorescent, X-rays that are characteristic of their elemental composition. The gun's detector measures these emitted X-rays, and each element in the sample emits X-rays at distinct energy levels, which are then quantified.

The XRF gun's software processes these X-ray energies and intensities to determine the sample's elemental composition. It produces a real-time spectrum displaying the presence and concentration of elements such as silicon, aluminum, iron, and other common elements in silica outcrops. The results are instantly shown on the XRF gun's screen and can also be downloaded for further analysis.

A Gamma Radiation Spectrometer ("GRS".) will be used for the field measurement of potassium ("K") which is one of the main contaminants in Appalachian quartzites. In addition to this element, the spectrometer measures thorium ("Th") and uranium ("U"). Furthermore, in order to quantify the reflectance properties of the quartzites (whiteness), a high-precision portable colorimeter will be used on the outcrops.

Figures 1-2: Massive high silica Val-Brillant Formation outcrop from the Matapedia property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/223070_4c10476ed4f9bbac_001full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/223070_4c10476ed4f9bbac_002full.jpg

"The INRS commencing their strategic geological mapping and sampling is a clear indicator of the strength and effectiveness of our partnership," said Jeff Stevens, CEO of Argyle. "This collaborative effort not only enhances our geological insights but also aligns with Quebec's broader goals of strengthening its battery supply chain, which is vital for the province's clean energy and technology initiatives." Mr. Stevens continued further, "We anticipate that the results from this exploration will be pivotal in enabling us to better understand the Matapedia Silica project, with the goal of identifying high-quality silica, crucial for battery production and other advanced technologies. Argyle is committed to fully supporting INRS in this endeavor and to contributing to the development of Quebec's strategic resource base.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

'Jeffrey Stevens'

President & CEO

Marc Richer-Lafleche P.GEO., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information reported in this news release.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia and Lac Comporte quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Quebec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Website: www.argyleresourcescorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-Looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the statements with respect to the the ongoing execution of an exploration campaign in collaboration with INRS; the insights and advancements with respect to the pilot plant program; strengthening the battery supply chain; and the potential to identify high-quality silica . There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could di fer materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company's business include, among other things that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and may be unsuccessful in achieving the desired results; that mineral exploration plans may change and be re-defined based on a number of factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control; the Company's ability to access sources of debt and equity capital; competitive factors, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the Company's industry. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may di fer materially from those anticipated. Forward-Looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

