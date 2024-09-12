Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a developer and investment partner in advanced diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce the addition of Douglas S. Sommerville to its Advisory Board. With 30 years of experience in sales and operations within the medical device industry, Mr. Sommerville brings a wealth of expertise to the Company.

Mr. Sommerville previously served as the Head of Country for Teva Canada Limited, where he oversaw the Canadian operations of Teva's generic drug business, the pharmaceutical firm's third-largest global subsidiary with sales exceeding $1.3 billion. Prior to this role, he was the Global Vice President of Infusion Systems at Baxter Healthcare International, a leading global medical and pharmaceutical technology company. In this position, he managed global sales, marketing, and distribution for Baxter's infusion pumping devices, intravenous administration sets, and pain management and ambulatory infusion devices.

Furthermore, Mr. Sommerville served as Chairman of the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association until his retirement from Teva in 2018 and is a U.S. patent holder (number 5,304,163) for the "Integral Reconstitution Device," which is marketed worldwide by Baxter Healthcare under the trade name Mini Bag PLUS.

"We are thrilled to welcome Doug to our Advisory Board," said Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. "Doug is highly respected across North America and internationally, with established relationships within the medical retail space, hospital management, medical practitioner networks, and key industry leaders and associations. His deep expertise in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors will be invaluable to our business development efforts with Venowave and Digital Cough Analyzer, as well as our investment partners at Inretio, InStatin, and InVixa."

Mr. Sommerville will join Mr. Raimondo, who joined the Advisory Board last month, and will leverage his network to introduce Therma Bright and its innovative diagnostic and medical device technologies.

Therma also announces that pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and in compliance with the policies of the TSXV, it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,300,000 common shares of the Company. The options are exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.08 per share.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright is a developer and partner in a wide range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today's most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

