New research from India shows how bifacial solar modules should be deployed to achieve strong performance in floating PV projects planned on tropical freshwater. Their experimental setup demonstrated that higher efficiency gains are achievable by gauging panel height, water depth, and tilt angle. An international research team has created an experimental set-up and a model for optimizing floating bifacial solar panels that are intended to be deployed on tropical freshwater. The research group employed a response surface methodology (RSM) based on a central composite design (CCD). CCD is a specific ...

