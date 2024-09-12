Vena's expanding customer base and impactful product launches highlight continued commitment to industry leadership and customer success.

Vena, the only Complete Planning platform purpose-built to harness the full power of Microsoft 365, today announced a strong half to its fiscal year 2025, marked by significant growth, strategic customer acquisitions and continued innovation. Building on the success of FY24, Vena continues to solidify its leadership position in the Corporate Performance Management (CPM) industry.

"Vena's momentum and industry recognition showcase the extraordinary talent and commitment of our Vena team, along with the trust our customers continue to place in us," said Hunter Madeley, CEO of Vena. "The milestones we've hit in the first half of FY25 are just the start. We're on a mission to empower even more businesses with the innovative tools they need to plan for the future with confidence."

Highlights from FY25 H1 include:

Growth Milestone: Vena achieved a significant milestone by surpassing $100 million USD in annual recurring revenue (ARR), earning the prestigious Centaur status.

Vena achieved a significant milestone by surpassing $100 million USD in annual recurring revenue (ARR), earning the prestigious Centaur status. Product Innovation: Earlier this year, Vena launched Vena Copilot for FP&A, a complete planning AI assistant purpose-built for FP&A teams with Microsoft Azure's generative AI technology. Vena Copilot is now available in North America, the U.K. and EMEA. Additionally, Vena launched Vena for Microsoft PowerPoint, the only planning product in the market that allows users to interact, align and collaborate on their financial and operational data directly from within PowerPoint. These tools are significantly changing the planning capabilities of finance and operations teams across the globe.

Earlier this year, Vena launched Vena Copilot for FP&A, a complete planning AI assistant purpose-built for FP&A teams with Microsoft Azure's generative AI technology. Vena Copilot is now available in North America, the U.K. and EMEA. Additionally, Vena launched Vena for Microsoft PowerPoint, the only planning product in the market that allows users to interact, align and collaborate on their financial and operational data directly from within PowerPoint. These tools are significantly changing the planning capabilities of finance and operations teams across the globe. Industry Recognition : Vena earned multiple accolades, securing top positions in various analyst reports for product innovation, capabilities and customer satisfaction. These include being recognized for 11 consecutive years as a CPM industry leader by Nucleus Research, five Top Rated awards from TrustRadius, leadership recognition in IDC MarketScape's 2024 report and being honored with the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award for the fifth consecutive year.

: Vena earned multiple accolades, securing top positions in various analyst reports for product innovation, capabilities and customer satisfaction. These include being recognized for 11 consecutive years as a CPM industry leader by Nucleus Research, five Top Rated awards from TrustRadius, leadership recognition in IDC MarketScape's 2024 report and being honored with the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award for the fifth consecutive year. Partner and Customer Success : Vena hosted its inaugural Venny Awards, celebrating the achievements of its customers who have made significant strides in elevating finance and operations using Vena's platform. Vena also launched its third preconfigured (PCS) solution in-market, "Vena for Senior Living" by Delbridge Solutions, further expanding its industry-specific solutions portfolio. Additionally, Vena welcomed 10 new Partners: Admiral Consulting Group Centri Business Consulting Clearview Group Partner ImpactIT Business Solutions Miracle Enterprise Solutions Inc. Monte Carlos Consulting Northix Solutions Ltd. Shortlist Match Taxvibes Zenith Global Solutions

: Vena hosted its inaugural Venny Awards, celebrating the achievements of its customers who have made significant strides in elevating finance and operations using Vena's platform. Vena also launched its third preconfigured (PCS) solution in-market, "Vena for Senior Living" by Delbridge Solutions, further expanding its industry-specific solutions portfolio. Growing and Engaged Community: The company expanded Vena Academy, offering free CPE/CPD online courses in technical and non-technical training in Microsoft 365+, FP&A mastery and Vena Complete Planning. In this last year alone, 5,419+ credits were issued through Vena Academy and the Vena Customer Training Team. The company also brought together finance and operations professionals and business leaders from around the world to Excelerate Finance 2024, its annual conference, which featured a sold-out in-person audience and garnered over ten thousand YouTube live views. Additionally, Vena marked a milestone by recording the 50th episode of its podcast, The CFO Show, solidifying its role as a hub for thought leadership and industry insights.

The company expanded Vena Academy, offering free CPE/CPD online courses in technical and non-technical training in Microsoft 365+, FP&A mastery and Vena Complete Planning. In this last year alone, 5,419+ credits were issued through Vena Academy and the Vena Customer Training Team. The company also brought together finance and operations professionals and business leaders from around the world to Excelerate Finance 2024, its annual conference, which featured a sold-out in-person audience and garnered over ten thousand YouTube live views. Additionally, Vena marked a milestone by recording the 50th episode of its podcast, The CFO Show, solidifying its role as a hub for thought leadership and industry insights. Strategic Expansion: Vena expanded its global presence by opening a new office in India, a key achievement in the company's continuous growth journey with the addition of a team that will accelerate the rollout of its full product roadmap, including generative AI features for FP&A teams.

Vena expanded its global presence by opening a new office in India, a key achievement in the company's continuous growth journey with the addition of a team that will accelerate the rollout of its full product roadmap, including generative AI features for FP&A teams. Leadership Development: Vena continues to strengthen its leadership team, with the promotion of Le Huong Truong to Chief Legal Officer, underscoring the company's focus on nurturing top talent and driving strategic growth. Furthermore, Burzin Contractor's promotion to SVP, FP&A and Operations was a strategic move designed to unify the operations function with finance, positioning Vena to streamline its FP&A capabilities and extend the strategic influence of this core function.

Looking ahead, Vena remains committed to continuing to deliver value to its customers through ongoing innovation and strategic partnerships. In line with this, Excelerate Finance 2025 will focus on community building, transforming the office of finance and empowering both FP&A professionals and the broader finance community to connect and shape the future of finance together.

"Seeing how our Complete Planning platform helps our customers achieve great things and witnessing the real impact we're making together is incredibly rewarding. We're committed to supporting our community of finance and operations professionals and their success is what drives us forward," added Madeley.

About Vena

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform purpose-built to harness the full power of the Microsoft technology ecosystem for FP&A teams and their collaborators. Vena amplifies Microsoft's world-leading productivity tools, cloud technology and AI innovation to make FP&A, operational planning and adjacent strategic processes more flexible, efficient and intelligent. Thousands of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visitvenasolutions.com.

