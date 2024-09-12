AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, announces the expansion of its executive team with the addition of seasoned professionals who have extensive international experience with life science manufacturers, government and commercial payers. Gillian Molloy is promoted to Vice President of Market Access, and Alexis Moss is appointed EU/U.K. Director of Business Development. These strategic appointments enhance AscellaHealth's global capabilities, strengthening its ability to address stakeholder needs and amplify the impact of its comprehensive solutions for product commercialization, market access, patient support, HUB services and exclusive distribution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240912266129/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Welcoming these experts, Bill Oldham, chairman president, AscellaHealth, states, "We are delighted to have Gillian and Alexis in these key leadership roles at AscellaHealth. Their combined expertise and knowledge will greatly enhance our global capabilities. This strategic expansion of our team reflects our continued commitment to providing exceptional services to our life sciences partners, while ensuring that patients worldwide with complex, chronic and rare conditions can access the therapies they need. We expect these specialists will play a crucial role in expanding our international footprint and broadening the scope of our partnerships within the specialty pharmaceutical industry."

Gillian Molloy has served AscellaHealth as Director of Market Access and is well-positioned to now assume this senior-level role. She draws upon over 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry, providing consummate management and guidance to teams within Baxter, Novartis Oncology, AstraZeneca and UnitedHealth Group throughout European and US markets. In her new position at AscellaHealth, Gillian will direct strategic market access initiatives on a global scale, offering innovative and consultative support that establishes pricing and reimbursement sustainability for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare payers. As a passionate and skilled communicator, she will ensure that emerging therapies are delivered effectively and efficiently to patients across diverse regional markets.

"I am thrilled to take on these new responsibilities at this exciting, pivotal time in AscellaHealth's growth trajectory and look forward to advancing its position in transforming patient care," says Molloy. "My experience with both manufacturers and payers in the European and US markets will be valuable to all stakeholders as we develop and implement commercialization and go-to-market strategies for our partners. Our team is likely to grow in response to projected expansion, further reinforcing our commitment to enhance each patient's therapy journey, optimize therapeutic outcomes and streamline the commercialization process for manufacturers."

Alexis Moss brings over two decades of experience in the healthcare sector, including strategic leadership roles at Pfizer, AAH Pharmaceuticals and Lloyds Pharmacy Clinical Home Care. Her extensive background within the pharmaceutical industry, wholesale distribution and clinical homecare make her a valuable member of the AscellaHealth team. Within this new role, Moss will be drawing on this combined experience to build partnerships with the Life Sciences Industry to support growth.

"Joining AscellaHealth presents a unique and exciting opportunity to leverage my corporate experience in a dynamic, agile environment," says Moss. "I am eager to utilize my background to forge impactful partnerships and execute innovative business development solutions across Europe, the U.K. and beyond. AscellaHealth's nimble, proactive approach addresses the diverse needs of our pharmaceutical partners and will deliver high value to patients worldwide."

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240912266129/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Nicole Dufour

CPR Communications

ndufour@cpronline.com

201.641.1911 x 54