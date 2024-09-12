Introduces next-level security and data sovereignty for enterprises in highly regulated industries in UK and Germany with plans for global expansion

Mitel, a global leader in business communications, today announced the next evolution of its hybrid unified communications (UC) portfolio with the Mitel Common Communications Framework, an open blueprint for interoperability that enables organizations to deploy a consistent communications experience across on-premises and customer, partner, or Mitel-hosted cloud models for customers requiring a more secured dedicated instance. With this introduction, the company is also launching Mitel Secure Cloud, a new offering designed for organizations seeking the highest level of security, compliance, and data and operational sovereignty. This strategic expansion underscores Mitel's ability to meet growing demand for flexible and secure hybrid communications deployment models, making the company a frontrunner to serve the largest segment of the business communications market for years to come.

Hybrid UC deployment models are projected to dominate business communications, with 91% of enterprises prioritizing a hybrid approach to meet evolving business objectives such as enabling collaboration between remote workers and in-office teams, ensuring control over sensitive data, and resiliency for mission-critical services.* Mitel's hybrid portfolio addresses these needs by delivering a mix of cloud and on-premises capabilities tailored to each customer's specific needs, providing flexibility, scalability, and unmatched control.

"Too often, the market tries to box unified communications into on-premises or cloud solutions where cloud is synonymous with UCaaS, but that's an outdated mindset. The truth is, UC isn't about where it lives it's about what it delivers for the customer," said Eric Hanson, chief marketing officer for Mitel. "Cloud isn't one-size-fits-all, which is why our approach isn't just about selling a product; it's about delivering the right combination of hosting, features, service delivery, and integrations to solve real business problems. With a hybrid cloud model and Mitel's Common Communications Framework, we're making that possible for every customer, on their terms."

Mitel's Common Communications Framework: Flexibility First

Mitel's Common Communications Framework delivers on that promise, combining the simplicity of the cloud with enterprise-level scalability to create an ideal balance of flexibility and control for both existing and new customers. Mitel's approach to UC allows organizations to mix and match private cloud, public cloud, and on-premises deployments in the same environment to best suit their operational needs.

Key benefits include:

Future-proofs and Extends Investments: Enables organizations to maximize existing PBX investments while also tapping into their preferred cloud hosting model to support growth and evolving operational needs.

Enables organizations to maximize existing PBX investments while also tapping into their preferred cloud hosting model to support growth and evolving operational needs. Simplicity at Scale : Adaptable to support organizations of all sizes, from 250 to 10,000+ users, across one or multiple locations.

: Adaptable to support organizations of all sizes, from 250 to 10,000+ users, across one or multiple locations. Support for a Diverse Workforce : Common experience for frontline and back-office teams improves employee engagement and productivity, regardless of location.

: Common experience for frontline and back-office teams improves employee engagement and productivity, regardless of location. AI-Driven Solutions and Industry-Specific Integrations: Powerful AI innovations via Mitel's AI ecosystem and deep integrations with 200+ business applications help streamline workflows and boost productivity.

The approach has captured interest from customers looking to adopt cloud capabilities at their own pace, as well as organizations with complex workforce requirements such as a public sector entity that requires always-on control of emergency services calls plus flexible collaboration for mobile law enforcement needing to connect with dispatch centers and in-office administration.

Mitel Secure Cloud: Next-level Control and Sovereignty

The Mitel Secure Cloud offering takes the hybrid approach and common framework one step further by offering the highest standards of data and operational sovereignty and compliance in a managed service offering, providing greater control and peace of mind for enterprises in highly regulated industries or countries.

Key benefits include:

Security Sovereignty, Right-sized : Customers can mitigate security concerns with a dedicated instance and three levels of data, operational sovereignty and compliance, built to support even strict European regulatory requirements.

: Customers can mitigate security concerns with a dedicated instance and three levels of data, operational sovereignty and compliance, built to support even strict European regulatory requirements. Seamless Workflows : Secure integration with third-party cloud services and business applications allows customers to streamline operations while mitigating data risks.

: Secure integration with third-party cloud services and business applications allows customers to streamline operations while mitigating data risks. Expert Guidance: Global managed services teams offer deep experience to ensure Secure Cloud customers have a fit-for-purpose solution from day one to ongoing management.

"Security incidents are increasingly prevalent, and when layered with regulatory requirements, we're seeing growing customer concern around how to best mitigate the risks," added Anurag Agrawal, founder and chief global analyst at Techaisle. "In fact, 50% of organizations cite security, data privacy and regulatory compliance as the most important consideration when choosing a communications vendor and that number grows in highly regulated industries like financial services. Mitel Secure Cloud offers the ultimate option for organizations facing this kind of complexity, without requiring them to make trade-offs in terms of ease or productivity."

Mitel Secure Cloud is now available in the UK and will be available in Germany in Q4 of 2024. Mitel plans for continued expansion of the offering globally, with its next releases coming in additional European countries throughout the first half of 2025.

Building on Strategic Momentum

This announcement represents a key milestone in the rollout of the portfolio strategy Mitel announced earlier this year following the company's 2023 acquisition of Unify. The integration of Unify's expertise has played a key role in extending Mitel's Common Communications Framework, providing customers with vertically integrated and multimodal solutions that blend on-premises and cloud technologies to meet the demands of diverse industries.

"By bringing together the best of both cloud and on-premises communications into a true UC experience, we're empowering customers to engage with our portfolio in the way that best suits their needs," said Martin Bitzinger, senior vice president of product management at Mitel. "It's a testament to what unified communications can be when you put customer needs first. We believe it's a recipe for success for customers, our channel partners, and Mitel alike."

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate, and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mitel.

