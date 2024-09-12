The International Digital Energy Expo: International Digital Energy Expo 2024 Unveils Future of Smart and Digital Energy in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Digital Energy Expo 2024 (IDEE) successfully convened at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, featuring 412 exhibitors and attracting 70,100 attendees. Themed "Smart and Digital Energy for Tomorrow," the expo, spanning 50,000 square meters, spotlighted new energy solutions and fostered global discussions on the future of digital energy.

This year's expo featured seven principal exhibition areas: Electric Power System, Energy Storage, New Energy, Core Components of Energy Storage,Digitalization in Energy, Energy Support Services, and International Pavilions. Prominent exhibitors such as Southern Power Grid and BYD were joined by tech giants like Huawei and Tencent showcasing their latest high-tech offerings. Huawei Technologies unveiled the Global Smart Microgrid Solution, which is touted as the world's first and largest intelligent photovoltaic solution to date. Tencent Cloud mentioned that Tencent leverages its digital technology advantages to provide a "1+7+N" intelligent platform for the new energy industry chain. BYD emphasized the importance of integrated microgrid solutions combining photovoltaic storage and charging stations for global energy development and carbon neutrality. Southern Power Grid introduced AI innovations in the power sector, focusing on AGI and the development of "Da Watt," an NLP model enhancing intelligent power applications.

In the opening ceremony, a significant highlight was the unveiling of Shenzhen's "Digital Pioneer City Construction Plan (2024-2030)". Shenzhen has made significant strides in digital energy infrastructure, building ten high-quality power supply zones and 550 supercharging stations, surpassing the number of gas stations. With a new energy vehicle penetration rate exceeding 70%, Shenzhen also conducted the world's first V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) commercialization test, demonstrating its potential to address extreme weather conditions and enhance urban resilience.

The main forum, titled "Digital New Technology-The Future of New Energy," featured prominent guests from both China and abroad. Through keynote speeches and roundtable discussions, they shared insights on the new opportunities in digital energy development and actively explored new pathways for the digital transformation of the energy sector. Additionally, more discussions were conducted on themes such as the digital energy industry, new power systems, digitalization of new energy, energy storage technology, industrial investment and financing, and the global low-carbon industry, fostering knowledge exchange to advance global sustainability goals.

