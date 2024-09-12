Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
WKN: A0JKUU | ISIN: NO0010205966 | Ticker-Symbol: N1A
Frankfurt
12.09.24
09:04 Uhr
2,330 Euro
+0,040
+1,75 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 12:24 Uhr
118 Leser
Alex Therapeutics has signed an exclusive agreement with Navamedic for the development of a Companion App to aid in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA), a Nordic pharma company and reliable provider of high-quality products to hospitals and pharmacies, has partnered with Alex Therapeutics, a digital health provider of disease and drug companion apps, to aid in Parkinson's treatment management. The app will be developed by Alex Therapeutics to support patients on Flexilev®, a prescription treatment for Parkinson's disease.

The new companion app provides medication management support that addresses the specific needs and challenges of people living with Parkinson's disease. The app complements the next generation dose dispenser, OraFID®, containing Flexilev®, offering a unique combination to support patients to adhere to precise and individualized treatment regimens.

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder associated with loss of motor skills and non-motor functions such as cognitive ability, which can make it difficult to manage treatments. Digital health tools provide an opportunity to support patients with functions such as reminders and treatment logs.

"We are excited to collaborate with Alex Therapeutics to enhance the lives of Parkinson's patients through the companion app. This partnership not only reflects our commitment to making the treatment more accessible and manageable, but also underscores our dedication to easing the burden that patients face in their day-to-day care," shares Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO of Navamedic.

CEO and Founder of Alex Therapeutics, John Drakenberg, states, "We are proud to partner with Navamedic to bring this tailored solution to the Parkinson's community. Our goal is to empower patients to manage their treatments effectively, for better symptom relief and improved quality of life."

The companion app is set to be launched in Sweden, Norway and Denmark in the coming year, with plans for further global expansion.

About Navamedic

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic pharma company and reliable provider of high-quality products, delivered to hospitals and through pharmacies, meeting the specific needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA). Senidose is a fully owned subsidiary of Navamedic. For more information, visit: www.navamedic.com

About Alex Therapeutics

Alex Therapeutics is a digital health company based in Stockholm and Boston that partners with pharmaceutical companies to support people with treatment and disease-related mental health challenges through clinically validated companion apps. Alex Therapeutics specializes in oncology and rare diseases, which typically entail complex treatment regimes and psychological distress. The company has a strong regulatory team to support CE and FDA approval as well as clinical evidence generation for SaMDs. For more information, visit: www.alextherapeutics.com

Media Contacts

Navamedic
Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO
kathrine@navamedic.com

Alex Therapeutics
Meera Montan, Director of Growth
meera.montan@alextherapeutics.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alex-therapeutics/r/alex-therapeutics-has-signed-an-exclusive-agreement-with-navamedic-for-the-development-of-a-companio,c4036593

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21311/4036593/2997417.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alex-therapeutics-has-signed-an-exclusive-agreement-with-navamedic-for-the-development-of-a-companion-app-to-aid-in-the-treatment-of-parkinsons-disease-302246418.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
