Dental Leaders Collaborate to Advance EHR Interoperability, Mentor Young Dentists, Empower Women Dentists, and Promote the Economic Benefits of Expanded Oral Health Coverage

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) will participate in and present at the FDI World Dental Congress 2024 taking place in Istanbul, Turkey, from September 12-15, 2024. The FDI World Dental Federation (FDI) represents more than 1 million dentists from 134 different countries and comprises approximately 200 national member dental associations and specialist groups.

At this year's Congress, FDI's Electronic Health Record (EHR) Task Team will unveil its inaugural Consensus Statement. This statement, the culmination of a 2022 Henry Schein-supported project, outlines the essential EHR data fields that should be shared between medical and dental professionals to facilitate seamless interprofessional collaboration and comprehensive patient care. Additionally, there will be presentations and gatherings arising from initiatives supported by Henry Schein, including a young dental professionals forum, initiatives to support women in dentistry, and a panel discussion highlighting the economic benefits of including oral health coverage within health care policies and plans.

"The FDI is the global convener for organized dentistry, and its annual Congress brings together global dental professionals, leading academics, and industry stakeholders to showcase the latest advancements and best practices in dentistry and discuss opportunities for implementation partnerships," said David Kochman, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Henry Schein. "This year's Congress will showcase key aspects of Henry Schein's commitment to innovation, excellence in the oral health industry, and deep collaboration with the profession."

Advancing the Integration of Electronic Health Records in Dentistry

On September 13, Dr. Ryan Hungate, Chief Clinical Officer at Henry Schein One, will present on "Interprofessional Collaboration: Reforming Health Systems Through Electronic Health Records," discussing the importance of standardized data fields across medical and dental EHRs to improve interoperability and patient care.

Dr. Hungate's presentation is part of a larger, multi-year collaboration between Henry Schein and FDI to establish standardized benchmark best practices of interoperability for specific information field sharing across medical and dental EHRs. The EHR Task Team led by Dr. Mark Wolff (USA) and Dr. Jina Linton (Korea) will share FDI's first Consensus Statement on EHR interoperability, including a core set of oral health indicators and baseline EHR interoperability standards that should be shared across medical and dental EHRs to advance interprofessional collaboration. This initiative aligns with the Company's commitment to advancing interprofessional collaboration and transforming health care delivery through technology and innovation.

Supporting the Next Generation of Dentists

As a founding supporter of the Young Dentists Forum, Henry Schein will once again participate in the second edition of this global program to convene, inspire, and empower young dental professionals. The program offers practitioners, researchers, and students a unique opportunity to connect with a global community, learn from industry leaders, present their work, and gain valuable insights into the latest advancements in dentistry.

The 2024 Young Dentists Forum will take place September 13-14, 2024, and will include, among other notable events, comments from Nicola Loynes, Vice President, Special Markets EMEA at Henry Schein, on the afternoon of September 13, and a keynote presentation by Dr. Miguel Stanley (Portugal), who will lead a session entitled, "Leading in Dentistry: Mindset for Success."

Empowering Women in Dentistry

On September 13, 2024, the FDI Section of Women Dentists Worldwide will offer a full-day learning and networking session to educate and connect female dental leaders across the globe. Among Henry Schein's panel participants discussing the topic of how we can improve women dentists' competitiveness in the dental arena will be Ms. Loynes and Dr. Sara Hurley, Senior Consultant, Global Professional Relations at Henry Schein.

Developing the Economic Case for Investing in Oral Health

Finally, Henry Schein is excited to convene a panel discussion highlighting the economic benefits of investing in oral health on September 14, 2024, as part of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Oral Health Affinity Group, of which Henry Schein is a founding partner. This global initiative seeks to unite industry leaders and stakeholders to address the pressing challenges facing oral health worldwide and advance the economic rationale for national governments and all payors to provide comprehensive oral health coverage as part of the broader case for universal health coverage. A recent WEF paper sets forth the longitudinal data evidencing the strong correlation between oral health and overall health outcomes, along with the attendant benefits to population health, employee productivity, and family stability. By showcasing the Oral Health Affinity Group's work at the FDI World Dental Congress, Henry Schein and its partners hope to further awareness and dialogue with the goal of increasing oral health coverage as part of overall health care policies and economic stimulus strategies.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.3 billion in 2023, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910327592/en/

Contacts:

Ann Marie Gothard

Vice President, Global Corporate Media Relations

annmarie.gothard@henryschein.com

(631) 390-8169